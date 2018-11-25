Udit Raj takes swipe at higher judiciary for elitist mentality

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The higher judiciary lacks accountability and the appointments of judges are by excluding Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Other Backward Caste representation, said Udit Raj, national chairperson, All India Confederation of SC/ST Organisations. The BJP MP announced a mass agitation at Ramlila Maidan on December 3.

Claiming that the corrupt politicians have paved the way for the judiciary to act as an extra-constitutional authority, Raj asserted the SC/ST/OBC population was disappointed for being excluded from the higher judiciary. Matters related to interests these socially backward section of the society were being heard in a ‘casteist paradigm’, he claimed.

“Public Interest Litigations (PILs) destroy the institution of judiciary. Most PILs are put forward by the people to enforce their private agenda,” the MP from North-West Delhi constituency alleged.

Raj claimed some ‘casteist judges’ were diluting the Prevention of SC/ST Atrocities Act that was meant for the betterment of the socially backward population. He also criticized the manner in which the sealing drive was being carried out by civic bodies in Delhi. Incidentally, Raj’s party colleague and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari was reprimanded by the apex court for breaking a seal of the East civic body.