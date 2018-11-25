Ultra-modern machine to print Sikh holy book

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The management committee of Sikh Gurdwaras in Delhi will import an ultra modern fully computerised offset machine from Germany to print the Sikh holy scripture, Guru Granth Sahib.

The eco-friendly CO2-neutral four-colour printing machine costing around Rs 8 crore will be set up at the Granth Sahib building that is coming up in Gurdwara Rakabganj, the president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), Manjit Singh, said.

The new machine is likely to reach in India by April 2019 and the printing is likely to start in May 2019, he said. The Siromani Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee in Amritsar and the DSGMC in Delhi have exclusive and legal rights for publication of the authentic version of the Guru Granth Sahib.

The new printing press will have an optimum capacity of printing 10,000 pages per day, which will meet the growing demand for the holy book worldwide, mainly among overseas Sikh devotees, Singh said.

The DSGMC is also planning to organise tours for people and schoolchildren at the printing facility.

In these tours, visitors will be educated about the process of printing the holy scripture, Singh said. “It will be a new religious tourist destination in the national capital which will attract foreign and domestic tourists.”