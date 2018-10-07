Drought may cast a far longer shadow over Karnataka districts

Akram Mohammed By

BENGALURU: Drought has become an all too common feature in many parts of Karnataka lying in the Deccan Plateau. More so in recent years. In five of the eight years since 2010, over half the taluks of the 176 in the state have been drought-hit.

Karnataka has been witnessing drought since 2001. And, as many as 37 taluks in the state have been affected in 13 of the 14 years. Four of these — Chikballapur, Raichur, Aland and Jewargi taluks — have been drought-hit in all the 14 years. The 37 taluks are located in 14 districts.

Experts feel that the situation could aggravate with global warming affecting monsoon patterns in the region, which would worsen the crisis in days to come. Helping people acclimatise to such conditions will be essential for their welfare, they said.

Data from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell showed that districts adjoining Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have been affected more frequently by droughts.

Vishwanath Biradar, scientist at the University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru, said analysing rainfall for the last four decades showed that the districts received normal rainfall once every two to three years. “However, the recent erratic rainfall is worsening the condition of the region,” he said.

“If we look at the total rainfall received in a year, the data may appear normal. But the rainfall is not timely for crops. For instance, a taluk may receive 80-100 mm, equivalent to about a months rainfall in one go followed by a dry spell of four to five weeks, which won’t benefit anybody,” he said.

People expect rainfall to start by mid-June in the region, he said, but over the past few years there has been only sporadic showers in June.