Home The Sunday Standard

Many MP Cabinet, junior ministers on sticky wicket

Home minister Bhupendra Singh is likely to move out from Khurai. Higher education minister Jaibhan Singh Pavaiya’s situation too is not that comfortable.

Published: 07th October 2018 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

BHOPAL: The inevitable burden of anti-incumbency coupled with local factors, including the rising unrest against the Amended SC/ST Act in Madhya Pradesh, has put poll prospects of more than half of the BJP ministers in danger.  Right from nine out of the 21 Cabinet ministers to at least eight out of the 11 ministers of state, around 15-17 out of the total 32 ministers (53%) of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government could well be on sticky wickets in their constituencies, if multiple feedbacks about their poll prospects are anything go by.

Health minister Rustam Singh (Morena), finance minister Jayant Malaiya (Damoh), PHE minister Kusum Mehdele (Panna), agriculture minister Gourishankar Bisen (Balaghat), power minister Paras Jain (Ujjain North), industries minister Rajendra Shukla (Rewa), PWD minister Rampal Singh (Silwani), urban development and housing minister Maya Singh (Gwalior East) and new and renewable energy minister Narayan Singh Kushwah (Gwalior South) — all Cabinet ministers — are said to be in the red.

Home minister Bhupendra Singh is likely to move out from Khurai. Higher education minister Jaibhan Singh Pavaiya’s situation too is not that comfortable. Also, eight of the 11 MoS, including Deepak Joshi (Hatpipliya), Lalita Yadav (Chhatarpur), Lal Singh Arya (Gohad), Sharad Jain (Jabalpur North), Surendra Patwa (Bhojpur), Harsh Singh (Rampur Baghelan), Sanjay Pathak (Vijayraghavgarh) and Suryaprakash Meena (Shamsabad) are in trouble. Some of them plan to try from other seats.

Sources revealed out of the 15-17 ministers, the most vulnerable are those who won by a close margin last time. Such ministers include Rustom Singh who won his seat by 1700-plus votes, Maya Singh (1,147 votes), Lalita Yadav (2,200-plus votes), Sanjay Pathak (900-plus votes), Suryaprakash Meena (3,000-plus votes), Gourishankar Bisen (2,500 votes), Jayant Malaiya (4,900-plus votes) and Deepak Joshi (6,000 votes).

Another factor is local issues as well as negative image of non-availability or least accessible to constituency electorate.Also, the unrest of the upper caste and OBC population (which 60% plus of the total voter base of MP) against the amended SC/ST Act is going against those ministers, who come from Gwalior-Chambal region, Vindhya region, parts of Mahakoshal and Bundelkhand, besides Ujjain division of  Malwa-Nimar region. If SAPAKS contests the poll, it might emerge as a spoilsport to both BJP and Congress on at least 30-50 seats. 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SC/ST Madhya Pradesh Health minister Rustam Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices