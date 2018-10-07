Nightingale’s letters forgotten once again?

Aihik Sur By

HYDERABAD: The priceless literary trove that Hyderabad stumbled up on, bang in the middle of Monda market more than two months ago, seems to have fallen into oblivion yet again. The recovered documents, which include correspondences between Sarojini Naidu, Mohammed Ali Jinnah’s wife Rattanbai Jinnah, old photos and a private album of Sarojini Naidu, among other things, still lie in 10-15 rusted, dilapidated almirahs.

Sources claim that works on the archive, which were initially supposed to begin in July itself, were delayed because of the extension of the tenure of State Archives and Research Institute director Zareena Parveen. Parveen, who was set to retire in 2015, has had her tenure extended since then.

The other reason, sources say, is the ongoing bifurcation process of the archives, which also has been in the ropes from the time the state came into being.