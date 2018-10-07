Home The Sunday Standard

No Economically Weaker Section or children in 74 Delhi schools

Data was obtained from the Directorate of Education. 

Published: 07th October 2018 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Siddhanta Mishra Not a single child in the Economically Weaker Section (EWS)/ Disadvantaged Group (DG) category was admitted to 74 private schools in the capital despite allotment of seats during the academic years of 2017-16 and 2017-18, an analysis has shown.The analysis, commissioned by the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR), was carried out by Indus Action, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) working towards implementation of Section 12(1)(C) of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009. The clause mandates that private, unaided schools reserve 25% seats in entry-level classes for EWS/DG category students.

Data was obtained from the Directorate of Education. 
According to the report, 48 private schools did not admit any student under the quota in 2016-17 while seven schools registered no admissions under the category in 2017-18. Nineteen schools did not admit a single child under the quota in both academic years.  

The commission has asked for details of students allotted seats, and reasons recorded by schools for not admitting students, from the DoE. “All this has been requested to corroborate the claims, by both parents and the schools... to find the truth,” member of DCPCR Anurag Kundu said. 

“The purpose of was to send show cause notices to such private schools. It appeared some of these schools outrightly denied admission, some cited the 1:3 rule and invalidity of income or caste certificates,” said Tushar Bhadwar of Indus Action.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Economically Weaker Section Disadvantaged Group

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices