No Economically Weaker Section or children in 74 Delhi schools

SANSKRITI TALWAR By

Siddhanta Mishra Not a single child in the Economically Weaker Section (EWS)/ Disadvantaged Group (DG) category was admitted to 74 private schools in the capital despite allotment of seats during the academic years of 2017-16 and 2017-18, an analysis has shown.The analysis, commissioned by the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR), was carried out by Indus Action, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) working towards implementation of Section 12(1)(C) of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009. The clause mandates that private, unaided schools reserve 25% seats in entry-level classes for EWS/DG category students.

Data was obtained from the Directorate of Education.

According to the report, 48 private schools did not admit any student under the quota in 2016-17 while seven schools registered no admissions under the category in 2017-18. Nineteen schools did not admit a single child under the quota in both academic years.

The commission has asked for details of students allotted seats, and reasons recorded by schools for not admitting students, from the DoE. “All this has been requested to corroborate the claims, by both parents and the schools... to find the truth,” member of DCPCR Anurag Kundu said.

“The purpose of was to send show cause notices to such private schools. It appeared some of these schools outrightly denied admission, some cited the 1:3 rule and invalidity of income or caste certificates,” said Tushar Bhadwar of Indus Action.