BJP-linked group seeks to woo youth with Atal Gatha

NEW DELHI: With the aim to cash in on the legacy of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a group with past links to the BJP is planning to hold a musical story-telling programme on the former prime minister’s life across the country in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

With digitised speeches and poem recitals of Vajpayee at its disposal, the group will narrate the late PM’s stories in musical form to connect with the youth, who are seen to hold the key to the fortunes of the political outfits in the 2019 elections.

“We have formed Gyan Foundation, which will take off from the campaign run by Youth for BJP. The group consists of members drawn from professional services, including IT sector. We are planning to hold the musical Atal Gatha, which will be sung by renowned Ramayana story-teller Ajay Bhai,” said Virendra Sachdev, a member of Gyan Foundation who is also part of the BJP’s good governance cell.

Sumit Bhasin, founder of the Foundation, said the group had full treasure of digitised records of speeches, portraits, poems and key moments of Vajpayee. “We had earlier founded Youth for BJP to build base for the party for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and worked to rope in youth from across the country. We have a strong network of professionals who were keen to launch another campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The life and achievements of Vajpayee make quite a vibrant story to be told musically to the people across the country,” added Bhasin.

The group has roped in Ajai Bhai for musical renditions on Vajpayee in a concise form in two hours’ time.

The group held the first musical rendition of Atal Gatha in the national capital in the presence of several Union Ministers. The move is being seen part of the BJP’s overall aim to establish Vajpayee in the top league of national icons.