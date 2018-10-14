Home The Sunday Standard

Power struggle in Lalu’s family worsens RJD’s crisis

The power struggle, party insiders say, poses grave threats to RJD’s prospects in the Lok Sabha and the 2020 Assembly polls.

Published: 14th October 2018 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Tejashwi Yadav is said to be unhappy with elder brother Tej Pratap for regularly airing his displeasure about party affairs

PATNA: With RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav lodged in jail due to his conviction in fodder scam cases and battling ailments, his  first family is going through a major crisis — rising acrimony and differences between his two sons over how to run the party. 

The power struggle, party insiders say, poses grave threats to RJD’s prospects in the Lok Sabha and the 2020 Assembly polls.

Tej Pratap and Tejashwi are leading the RJD in consultation with their mother Rabri Devi and a group of senior leaders. But rising differences between the brothers have led to a stagnation in RJD’s outreach programmes.

Tejashwi, L eader of the Opposition and RJD’s de-facto chief, has already been named as Lalu’s political heir. He is reportedly unhappy with Tej Pratap for frequently letting his displeasure known about party affairs. Tej Pratap had complained on the social media that certain ‘elements’ were busy sidelining him and that his mother was not listening to him. 

Both brothers have rubbished speculation of a rift. But the feud was visible when Tej Pratap skipped an important RJD meeting last month that discussed the party’s stand on demands for reservation for the upper castes. Sources said Tej Pratap, who supports the demand, was upset because the issue was not discussed properly before Tejashwi rejected it.

Tej Pratap, who served as Bihar’s health minister, was unhappy about Tejashwi refusing to associate with his padyatra programme from Patna to Sitabdiara, the ancestral village of Jayaprakash Narayan. Tejashwi was scheduled to flag off the much-hyped programme, but he skipped it after keeping the gathering waiting for hours.

After Lalu and Rabri’s eldest daughter Misa Bharti spoke of the differences between her two brothers earlier this week, the speculation was validated. “Even all five fingers are not of equal length. In my family, there are differences between my brothers. RJD is a much bigger family,” she said. Later, the family and other leaders said she was speaking metaphorically.

“Tejashwi is unable to take major decisions due to the power struggle with his brother and this has restricted his political activities mostly to tweeting. The party needs a strong, decisive leadership,” said a senior RJD leader. “Laluji is likely to take some major decision soon.” 

Misa confirms rift

Lalu and Rabri’s eldest daughter Misa Bharti spoke of the differences between her two brothers, validating the speculation. “Even all five fingers are not of equal length. In my family, there are differences between my brothers. RJD is a much bigger family,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lalu Prasad Yadav Tej Pratap Yadav Tejashwi Yadav Rabri Devi RJD’s crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir receives the Ceat International Cricketer of the Year 2008 -2009 Award from Actress Mallika Sherawat in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir: Here are some rare snaps of the unsung hero of 2011 World Cup
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
facebook twitter whatsapp