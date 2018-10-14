Techie siblings crack code to beat fake news

Anuraag Singh By

BHOPAL: Two techie siblings from the Mandsaur town of Madhya Pradesh are looking to take on the menace of fake news with the help of Artifical Intelligence.

The two brothers, Dushyant and Pallav Sethiya, both alumnus of separate British universities, are developing a software platform for not only tracking fake news, but also identifying its creators and blocking sources. Dushyant (32), a Leeds and Cambridge University alumnus and Pallav (28), who is currently studying at the Cranefield University, have already showcased their prototype among various startup promotion meets and corporate companies in England.

“Fake news is a malaise, which is being used by vested interests for politicial polarisation and creating imbalance in stock and financial markets; best exposed during President Donald Trump’s election as US President ... Off late, fake news is also causing major trouble in India, such as the recent incidents of mob lynchings,” Dushyant said.

“We started off by devising a prototype which used emotive analysis to track positivity and negativity of news and detect how biased news content was…” Dushyant added.

Buoyed by investor response, the Sethiya siblings, who have so far been financing their work with the revenue of their e-book publishing company, have now started work on patenting their model.

We’re in talks with journalists in India and are trying to add police stations and hospitals as third party local verification resource bases,” Dushyant added. “We’re also working to ensure that our final efforts are used during the 2019 general elections …” added Dushyant.