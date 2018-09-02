BJP set to field new faces in 2019 Lok Sabha polls

Manish Anand By

NEW DELHI: In the backdrop of mounting anti-incumbency, the BJP has begun to sound off its sitting Lok Sabha MPs of the party’s intentions to not field them from their current constituencies. The saffron outfit is gearing up to field new faces in large numbers for the general elections due early next year.

Going ahead with the plan to drop a large number of sitting MPs to, the BJP is eyeing ministers in the party-ruled states to contest the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP is also learnt to have identified a number of “non-performers” in the council of ministers headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who would probably miss the next Lok Sabha elections. The party is planning to slot them for political roles in their respective states.

“A few of the ministers at the Centre have been told that the party would not be fielding them from their existing Parliamentary constituencies. The measure is being taken to ward off any scope for bad blood against the new nominee who may contest on such seats,” said a senior BJP functionary.

The BJP is learnt to be planning to deny re-nominations to a large number of sitting MPs from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, which together contributed 95 seats to party’s tally of 282 in the 2014 elections. “The BJP is also looking at the possibility of expanding talent pool at the Centre by pulling out seemingly good performers in various state governments who could contest Lok Sabha elections,” added the BJP functionary.

In Bihar, the BJP is bracing up to give space to the NDA allies by dropping a few of the Parliamentary constituencies won in 2014. “The likes of Shahnawaz Hussain who had unsuccessfully contested from Bhagalpur, Rajiv Pratap Rudy (Chapra), Chedi Paswan (sasaram) are among a few who are in the doubtful list to contest the Lok Sabha elections,” sources said.

The BJP is also wary of mounting anti-incumbency against scores of party MPs in crucial Uttar Pradesh, which is likely to emerge as a “make or break” state for the prospects of the party returning to power in 2019.

“It’s natural that the BJP will be fielding a significantly large number of new faces in UP, with the party taking a close look at leaders with strong organisational background to contest the Lok Sabha elections,” added the BJP functionary.