Home The Sunday Standard

Eleven jumbos from Karnataka learn Hindi in just one week

Punga, Parvati and Kaveri, aged between four years and two and half, had a problem. Not only were they suddenly being made to work for a living, they also had to learn a new language.

Published: 02nd September 2018 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

LUCKNOW: Punga, Parvati and Kaveri, aged between four years and two and a half, had a problem. Not only were they suddenly being made to work for a living, they also had to learn a new language.

After years of running free in the forest reserves of Karnataka, the three young elephants were among 11 pachyderms shifted to Dudhwa National Park in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur district in May. Their job: to patrol the massive park, with new mahouts who spoke a different language.   

That was when forest officials decided to give them a crash course in Hindi. “We started using Hindi words along with Kannada and eventually stopped using Kannada. The elephants took a week to switch over from Kannada to Hindi commands,” said one of the mahouts who went to the tiger reserves in Karnataka to observe these elephants and get friendly with them before they were shifted. While the young ones learnt fast, it took some time for the elders in the herd to get used to the new surroundings and language. Mahouts and trainers from Karnataka came with elephants and stayed in Dudhwa briefly to help with the transition and translation.

Mahouts use a language handed down from generations to communicate with their elephants. Some commands are similar in both languages, like ‘tire’ which means lie down.

The elephants now live in Bhira depot of the reserve within a fenced area, which has proper drainage and a restroom for staff. A female Trisha (27) is the oldest in the herd while Nakul and Bhaskar are the only two males. They were brought to Dudhwa on May 5 and would undergo training till September 5 after which the forest department will decide to keep them in different parks and wildlife sanctuaries.

SPEAKING IN TONGUES
“When an elephant is told to turn around, the command in Kannada is ‘sarad’ but ‘chaeghum’ in Hindi. To tell the elephant to move back we say ‘hat peechhe’ while in Kannada it is ‘dhak peechhe,” said a mahout.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bridge sport: Know the card game in which India won gold at Asian Games 2018
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
Gallery
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
When 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan donned multiple hats
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to