‘For quality education, regular teachers a must’ 

HYDERABAD: Hailing the High Court verdict rapping the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) over the appointment of guest faculty to government junior colleges, lectures have claimed that the quality of education won’t improve until the arrangement is totally done away with. Of the 6,000 ‘lecturer’ positions in 404 government junior colleges, there are only 840 regular ones. In 162 colleges, there is not even one regular lecturer. The remaining 5,200 vacancies were filled with contract and guest lecturers — the former recruited for three years and the latter on annual basis. There are 3,800 contractual and 1,400 guest lecturers in the government junior colleges.

Now, with no job security for 85 per cent of the staff working in these colleges, the educational standards in these institutions have taken a beating. P Madhusudan Reddy, president of Telangana Government Junior Lecturers’ Association, said, “The High Court has said that contract lecturers cannot be regularised nor can they continue for more than three years.

By the time there develops an understanding between the teacher and the student, it is time for them to leave. Teachers too are not interested in working because they know they are temporary. For proper teaching to take place, the tenure should be of at least four to five years or the government should take up permanent recruitment.”

With the state government not recruiting any regular lecturer since 2002, the colleges have been making do with contract lecturers. Despite the High Court’s directive on ensuring that the tenure of contract lecturers does not exceed three-year term, it was in 2014 that lecturers under this category were inducted. “Teachers and infrastructure are most important inputs in the education system. Having so many categories of lecturers — regular, contract, guest, part-time guest and minimum scale — is doing more harm than good,” said a Board official.