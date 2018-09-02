Government to fund labour surveys by NGOs, research bodies

Pushkar Banakar By

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Labour and Employment is planning to fund useful surveys and studies that are undertaken by research institutions, NGOs, voluntary organisations and academic institutions. No such funding was available for the organisations up till now.

“We have not yet finalised the details. But the plan is to invite proposals from those we deem useful for us. We will fund around 75 per cent of the project depending on the level of its usefulness,” a ministry official said without elaborating on what the criteria for deeming a project useful would be. However, sources in the ministry said the draft guidelines for the proposal, which have been accessed by The Sunday Standard, are ready and would be approved soon.

“With a view to securing policy inputs from time to time so as to keep the labour policy dynamic with changing times, to monitor implementation of various labour laws and consider amendments whenever necessary, it is essential to identify priority areas in labour related projects and evolve norms to give financial assistance to such projects,” the draft reads.

Experts expressed happiness on the proposal. “We have been longing for funds for such projects. It becomes very difficult to sustain labour studies and surveys on a largescale basis due to the paucity of funds. We, therefore, have localised studies on such subjects. Now, with the option of funding, we can take up surveys and studies of larger magnitude,” Gouri Choudhury of the Centre for Labour and Development said.

According to the draft guidelines, the ministry would bear 75 per cent cost of the project while the organisation conducting the survey or study would bear the remaining 25 per cent.

“The funds would be released in three equal instalments. The first installment would be released upon acceptance by the ministry. The second one would be released on receipt of regular progress reports and expenditure statements from the institutes and the final one would be released after the ministry approves the final report of the project being undertaken,” the draft reads.

Some organisations are, however, sceptical of the proposal. Suman Gupta of Nirmana, an organisation that works for labour rights, feels that leaving the decision to approve the project entirely on the ministry would lead to pressure tactics being applied by influential people for grants.

“It is no secret that there is rampant corruption in the system. An independent panel, comprising stakeholders from all walks of life, must be set up to decide the eligibility of the proposed project. Otherwise, there is every possibility that the grants would be given only to organisations run by influential people,” Gupta said.