Greening Bihar gets boost via Van Mahotsav

PATNA: Prodded by the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar, the people are eagerly planting saplings to achieve the target of raising the state’s green cover from 15 per cent to 17 per cent by 2022.

Both ordinary citizens and government employees achieved 76.60 per cent of the plantation target for this financial year in just 10 days during the Van Mahotsav from August 1 to 10.

“It is a superb achievement. Both ordinary people and government employees have displayed an amazing love and dedication for trees,” said Sushil Kumar Modi, Deputy Chief Minister, who also holds the environment and forests department. “The target of planting 1.5 crore saplings will be achieved shortly.”

While the environment and forests department oversaw the planting of 82 lakh saplings against its annual target of one crore, a similar drive by the rural development department saw 33 lakh saplings planted against its target of 50 lakh.

In Sitamarhi district, government officials and ordinary citizens planted 40.5 lakh saplings on August 10.

“It is the first time so many saplings were planted at one place in a single day. We have sent a detailed report to the Guinness World Records,” said District Magistrate Ranjit Kumar Singh.

The two world records, he said, were held by Madhya Pradesh (25 lakh saplings planted in a day), and the Philippines (22 lakh saplings in a single day). In Kaimur district, 2.05 lakh saplings were planted in just four hours. Similar reports poured in from other parts of Bihar.

Such plantation drives reflect a desire among the people to make up for the loss of green cover when Jharkhand was carved out 18 years ago.