Himachal Pradesh’s youth break bad with new drug ‘Chitta’

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: Guess what is the ‘in thing’ for drug addicts in Himachal Pradesh? ‘Chitta’, a synthetic drug, from neighbouring Punjab is fast becoming the preferred choice in the hill state.

In July, the Shimla Police with the help from its Delhi counterpart arrested a Nigerian national and seized 25 grams of ‘chitta’ from his possession. Also, two youths were arrested with 19 gm of ‘chitta’ near Jakhu in Shimla. In separate cases, two youths were arrested with 90 grams of ‘chitta’ in Solan.

From April to June, the Himachal Pradesh Police has seized 263 kg of poppy husk, 229 kg of charas, 4 kg opium, 133 grams of smack, 0.496 kg of ganja, 480 grams of heroin, 49 grams of cocaine among others.

A senior police officer said easy availability of drugs in McLeodganj and its surrounding areas in Kangra district and Karsol in Kullu district have made these areas a haven for drug addicts.

In Kullu district alone, 1,798 cases were registered under the NDPS Act in last 10 years. As many as 1,936 people, including 161 foreigners, were arrested in the same period. “The maximum number of drug addicts is in the age group less than 40 years,” a police officer said.

Kullu Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri said heroin addiction was the most crucial challenge, while high-end tourists preferred LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide). “Now ‘chitta’ is a major challenge for us as far as psychotropic drugs are concerned,” she added.

Porous inter-state borders and lure of easy money are only worsening the drug menace.

Now, the government is luring away farmers from illegal poppy cultivation by offering incentives to start horticulture and floriculture.

The interiors of Tissa and Pangi, once known for growing cannabis, are slowly switching to horticulture and floriculture. The government will also promote alternative crops in areas where cannabis is grown.

Meanwhile, to tackle the drug issue state government has decided to open at least four de-addiction centres.