Local body polls on even as Jammu and Kashmir remains tense

Given the deteriorating security situation in the strife-torn valley, the announcement of local body and panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir has taken people by surprise.

SRINAGAR: Given the deteriorating security situation in the strife-torn valley, the announcement of local body and panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir has taken people by surprise. The Governor’s administration on Friday announced that polls for the municipal bodies would be held in four phases between October 1 and October 5, while panchayat elections would be conducted in eight phases between November 8 and December 4.

But analysts believe the decision was taken without taking the situation on the ground into consideration. “The ground situation in the Valley has deteriorated. After the killing of Hizb commander Burhan Wani in an encounter with security forces on July 8, 2016, the political activities in the valley have taken a hit,” said political analyst Aadil Ahmad.

In last five years, 16 panchayat members have been killed and 30 others injured in militant attacks in the Valley. The last panchayat polls in the State were held in 2011 after a gap of about 37 years and witnessed a record 80 per cent polling while urban local bodies polls have not been held for nearly eight years. Though their term ended in June 2016, the panchayat elections could not be held due to the unrest that followed Wani’s killing. Even the election to the Anantnag-Pulwama Lok Sabha seat in south Kashmir — vacated by Mehbooba Mufti after she took over as Chief Minister of the state in April 2016 following the death of her father and former Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed –is yet to be held.

Bar a few small events, none of the major political parties in the state has held any big public gatherings or public meetings recently. “The government should have taken into consideration the prevailing ground situation in the State before taking the decision. How can panchayat and local body polls be held when the political workers feel insecure and parties cannot campaign?” asked Abdul Gani, a political worker.

