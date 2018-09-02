Home The Sunday Standard

MAMC campus to get a ‘vertical’ green cover

In a move to reduce air pollution and increase green cover in the city, the idea has experimented at various locations including the newly built Delhi Meerut Expressway.

Published: 02nd September 2018 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Health and Family Welfare department has gotten the approval for the budget for setting up a vertical garden at the Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences

NEW DELHI: After the successful transformation of pillars along Delhi Metro’s elevated Blue Line between Mandi House and Pragati Maidan stations into beautiful green vertical gardens, the Maulana Azad Medical College campus at ITO will soon get a similar makeover.

The Health and Family Welfare department has gotten the approval for the budget for setting up a vertical garden at the Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences. A total amount of `14, 18,500 has been allocated for the entire project.

“We have approved the funds that were requested by the health and family department. There are plans soon for few other building that are being considered for the putting up these wall garden plantations. It is a concept that serves two purposes- reducing pollution and also the landscape of the area” said a senior official of the Public Works Department.

In a move to reduce air pollution and increase green cover in the city, the idea has experimented at various locations including the newly built Delhi Meerut Expressway.

Delhi, however, is not the first to take the green initiative. Inspired by Mexico’s ‘Via Verde’ project, Bengaluru Metro and Kochi Metro had already adopted the concept earlier.

Following the footsteps of civic agencies in Delhi, neighbouring cities like Ghaziabad and Noida have also started setting up vertical gardens on metro pillars.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Green Cover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bridge sport: Know the card game in which India won gold at Asian Games 2018
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
Gallery
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
When 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan donned multiple hats
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to