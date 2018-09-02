MAMC campus to get a ‘vertical’ green cover

Siddhanta Mishra By

NEW DELHI: After the successful transformation of pillars along Delhi Metro’s elevated Blue Line between Mandi House and Pragati Maidan stations into beautiful green vertical gardens, the Maulana Azad Medical College campus at ITO will soon get a similar makeover.

The Health and Family Welfare department has gotten the approval for the budget for setting up a vertical garden at the Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences. A total amount of `14, 18,500 has been allocated for the entire project.

“We have approved the funds that were requested by the health and family department. There are plans soon for few other building that are being considered for the putting up these wall garden plantations. It is a concept that serves two purposes- reducing pollution and also the landscape of the area” said a senior official of the Public Works Department.

In a move to reduce air pollution and increase green cover in the city, the idea has experimented at various locations including the newly built Delhi Meerut Expressway.

Delhi, however, is not the first to take the green initiative. Inspired by Mexico’s ‘Via Verde’ project, Bengaluru Metro and Kochi Metro had already adopted the concept earlier.

Following the footsteps of civic agencies in Delhi, neighbouring cities like Ghaziabad and Noida have also started setting up vertical gardens on metro pillars.