Home The Sunday Standard

Telangana Inter Board discriminating against private junior colleges?

Affiliation continues to be a thorn in the flesh for private junior colleges with over 60 colleges across the state still awaiting clearance from the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education.

Published: 02nd September 2018 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

Amit bandre

HYDERABAD: Affiliation continues to be a thorn in the flesh for private junior colleges with over 60 such colleges across the state still awaiting clearance from the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE). As many as 40 of these colleges are in Hyderabad district. Elsewhere in the state, another 42 colleges are also waiting for approval from the board to shift premises. With no decision on the fate of these colleges forthcoming, it has given college managements another opportunity to allege discrimination at the hands of TSBIE.

Refuting allegations that the government institutions get any leeway in getting affiliations, B Jayaprada, District Intermediate Education Officer (DIEO), said that they too have to abide by the regulations and apply for the affiliation like others. “Since most colleges have single-storeyed buildings, several norms pertaining to certifications and NOC are not required and this makes the process easier and faster,” she said. 

A Satyanarayana, secretary, Telanagana Residential Institutions Education Society, which upgraded 27 schools to Intermediate level, said affiliation process was “a mere formality” as most of them had relatively new buildings and there was no need for structure fitness certificate or corpus fund. “Unlike private colleges, where a zoology lecturer could teach botany in case of staff crunch, in government institutions the recruitment process is done after proper verification. This simplifies affiliation process and reduces the need for in-depth verification,” said Md Abdul Khalik, joint secretary (academic) of TSBIE.  

A high-level meeting was held this week at which deputy chief minister (education) Kadiam Srihari, IT minister KT Rama Rao and officials of the Intermediate Board and fire department discussed the affiliation issue. Even though a fortnight has elapsed, the Board has not received any official communication from the government on the issue.

A TSBIE official said that it was decided that since most colleges had started operations way before the Board started demanding various certifications and NOCs, only two aspects — sufficient number of exit and entry points and fire extinguishers — would be considered for the Fire NOC, which has been the most controversial aspect of the affiliation process this year. “The third criterion — to allow easy access for fire tenders to enter school premises — has been replaced with a declaration from the school management that it would be responsible for any fire accident,” the official said.  

6,000 posts, but only 840 regular teachers
Of the 6,000 ‘lecturer’ positions in 404 government junior colleges, there are only 840 regular ones. In 162 colleges, there is not even one regular lecturer. The remaining 5,200 vacancies were filled with contract and guest lecturers — the former recruited for three years and the latter on annual basis. There are 3,800 contractual and 1,400 guest lecturers in the government junior colleges.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana Private Colleges TSBIE

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bridge sport: Know the card game in which India won gold at Asian Games 2018
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
Gallery
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
Happy birthday Pawan Kalyan: When 'Power Star' donned multiple hats