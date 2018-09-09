Home The Sunday Standard

Activists fret as POCSO cases pile up

According to an affidavit filed in the Delhi High Court, out of 5,217 POCSO cases over three years, from 2012 to 2015, 575 cases, or 11 per cent, were pending.

Published: 09th September 2018 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI: With more than 36,000 cases of sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act pending at the trial stage in the country, it will take several years to dispose of the pending cases even as new ones pile up.

According to Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA), Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi’s NGO, at the pace at which special courts are conducting trials in POCSO cases, Gujarat will dispose of the cases only by 2071, and Arunachal Pradesh will take time till the year 2117 to do so.  

In the case of Delhi, even if no fresh POCSO cases are lodged, the current child victims will not see their cases conclude before 2029.

As far as the conviction rate in POCSO cases is concerned, it remained constant at 30 per cent during 2014-16.

According to an affidavit filed in the Delhi High Court, out of 5,217 POCSO cases over three years, from 2012 to 2015, 575 cases, or 11 per cent, were pending.

Citing the protracted delays, Bhuvan Ribhu from BBA cited the example of the brutal gang rape of a five-year-old girl in east Delhi in 2013. The trial started the same year, but the accused was declared juvenile in 2017. In March this year, the High Court sent the matter back to the trial court to again determine juvenility. The trial court in July declared the accused to be a major at the time of the offence.

Earlier this year, the apex court directed all High Courts in the country to set up a judicial committee comprising three or such other numbers of judges to monitor and regulate trials pending before the special courts constituted under the Act to exclusively try cases of sexual assault on children aged up to 12 years. The High Courts were directed to issue timely instructions to these courts to fast-track trials by following a policy of no adjournments and by strictly following the procedure laid down under the Act.

Section 35 of the Act mandates completion of the trial as early as possible. According to recent amendments, investigation by the police is to be completed in two months, the trial within the next two months, and disposal of appeals in six months.

Courts trying POCSO offences have to provide a child-friendly atmosphere to give the victims confidence to testify against the perpetrators of the crimes.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
POCSO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality