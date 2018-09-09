Home The Sunday Standard

Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP chief Amit Shah asks party workers to expose Opposition

Shah asked his party cadres to expose the falsehood of Opposition unity and P Chidambaram & co with facts and figures.

Published: 09th September 2018 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and party's senior leader LK Advani during the National Executive meeting in New Delhi on Saturday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)

NEW DELHI: Sounding the poll bugle for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP chief Amit Shah on Saturday tasked the party workers with twin challenges — expose the “falsehood of Mahagathbandhan (Opposition unity) and counter P Chidambaram & co with facts and figures”, and asserted that the NDA would seek another mandate on the basis of achievements of the Narendra Modi government.

In his inaugural address to the BJP national executive, Shah admitted that the semblance of Opposition unity and the economic narrative being pushed by the Opposition are key poll challenges for the BJP. “The BJP president has directed the party workers to expose dhakosla (falsehood) and bhranti (illusion) of the Mahagathbandhan. Also, the party workers have been asked to counter P Chidambaram & co with facts and figures (on the state of economy),” Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Exuding confidence that the BJP would be able to retain power in 19 states with full majority, Shah sought to portray an image of “Ajey (invincible) BJP”, saying that the party is number two in West Bengal, Telangana and Odisha and would benefit from the anti-incumbency against the ruling parties in these states. The party already ruled over 70 per cent of India geographically, he pointed out.

Painting broad details of various Central schemes “touching lives of 50 crore people in the country”, Shah stressed that the campaign agenda would focus on the performance of the Modi government.

While the BJP was “Making India”, Shah said the Congress, which appears to be emerging as the fulcrum of Opposition unity, was in the company of whose who espouse “Breaking India”.

Invoking the legacy of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee whose images and videos dominated the venue of the national executive at the Ambedkar International Center in New Delhi, Shah argued that that the Opposition has embarked on the path of disruptive politics, as seen from the no-confidence motion which had been moved against the Modi government with no rationale.

Earlier in the day, Shah, while addressing the office bearers of the party, asserted that the Opposition was indulging in misinformation campaign against the amendments to the prevention of atrocities against SCs/STs, and urged party workers to counter the campaign.

Two heads, one goal

With organisational elections on hold for a year on account of the looming electoral challenges, Amit Shah will lead the party in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. His term as party chief was set to lapse in January.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amit Shah Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality