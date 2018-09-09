Born of aspirations and imaginations

Express News Service By

As a corporate coach, Yuki Ellias makes a living. With theatre, she makes a life. When your passion becomes your mission, it’s easy to want to do more of it. So, it never seemed daunting to Ellias to balance both. There are times when things get busy, like this time, when she’s working on a new theatre production called Hello Farmaaish, that she’s directing. It’s based on the concept of women-run community radio stations in rural India. But what surrounds her right now is a whirlwind of ‘tasks to do’. But the pursuit of the craft is keeping her afloat.

A Dur Se Brothers Production, the idea germinated from Ellias’ hunt for strong female characters. Upon a friend’s suggestion to research on community radio stations for inspiration, a biking trip with a large protective helmet sparked off thoughts of astronauts in space.

The story is about how three village misfits home grow an experimental community radio to follow Kalpana Chawlas odyssey to space. It’s a narrative that points to a women’s limitless imaginations and desire to connect with things larger than herself.

The creative dialogue for each of her plays begin differently. There is no set formula. “This one is a bitingly witty and haunting story of the future of humans and since I needed a long haul project to immerse myself into, this was a good challenge,” she says.

The two years that she spent at the L’École Internationale de Théâtre Jacques Lecoq in Paris, to learn theatre, changed her world view exponentially. It opened her up to a physical language that she had never known before, she says. “The understanding of theatre arts was explored through fundamentally the body and its ability to embody and express. The best thing about the school was that it encouraged you to become a complete theatre practitioner. It encouraged new ideas of devising work, and also emphasised on the spirit of a strong ensemble voice and ownership,” she says.

As she grew, her notions changed. 20s were widely distinctive from the 30s. For one, she didn’t think she could become a director or even an author in her 20s. She realised that good education, teachers, and exciting pedagogy can give you so many skills that make acting an altogether ball game.

In her 30s, the woman in her needed different roles and her connection with theatre needed a deeper meaning. “I would not take on any project or any role unless I really believed it had enough merit to explore. The world began to affect me and questions on the scope of an actor and creator began to tug at me. I moved from just acting in other people’s plays to creating new stories which I felt strongly for both content and characters and to explore my own language of performance,” says Ellias.

She believes theatre is not just for those who want a stage acting career. It’s also for those who want to simply learn stage craft as an interest. She conducts workshops for people who’ve never been exposed to performance arts, including corporates and organisations, with whom she uses art as a medium to discuss transformation.

But there is need for more theatre, she believes. “I feel our strength of theatre is in transposition, in getting audiences to experience more than the ordinary world, but having more of an artistic language to the design and performance. With that, the form will become profoundly enriched,” she says.

September 22-23: Kamani Auditorium, Mandi House, at 7.30 pm, and at 4 pm and 7.30 pm respectively.