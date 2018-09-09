Home The Sunday Standard

Health projects worth Rs 15 crore pending in Delhi

As per estimates of the government, health projects worth Rs15 crore are still to hit the ground since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came into power.

NEW DELHI: The Health and Family Welfare Department of Delhi government has written to the authorities over poor reporting of the progress of infrastructural work undertaken by the Public Works Department in the national capital.

The Department as per the recent minutes states that “engineers, assistant engineers and other officials very poorly report about the progress in spending the funds in the first quarter of this financial year”.
As per estimates of the government, health projects worth Rs15 crore are still to hit the ground since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came into power. This includes primarily, construction of a new hospital in Burari and expansion of Rao Tula Ram Hospital in Jaffarpur area.

Besides this, increasing the capacity of beds to 540 at Institute of Liver and Billary Sciences (ILBS), increasing the bed strength at Ambedkar Nagar hospital to 600 beds, construction of new Mother and Child block at Ambedkar hospital in Rohini, remodelling work at Bhagwan Mahavir hospital at Pitampura are still far away from construction on ground.

“The present government has to seriously look into that how miserably they have failed in the last three years over providing healthcare and education to the poor and the needy. Government hospitals are mainly
frequented by the lower income groups of the society,” said Ashok Agrawal, health activist.

