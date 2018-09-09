Kerala’s spirit cannot be swept away

Express News Service By

Kerala’s fate stands altered with the recent floods staining its geography with scars of discomposure. The angst will be felt for times to come. As the state limps back to survival, we hope the brooding clouds don’t strike again on a land that’s said to have been Lord Parasurama’s blessed creation. While Kerala began resurrecting itself, activism of various kinds sprung into action. Support came in the form of volunteers committing themselves to its re-building, donations pouring in for immediate relief, poets and writers using the might of their pen to expressing dissent over climate change, and artists began to make Kerala their muse—all in an attempt to keep hope afloat.

One among the many crusaders of faith, is Mohiniyatam dancer Bharati Shivaji. Through Kerala Smriti, she presents her perspective on the state’s state of affairs.

The Kerala floods, in her recital, are depicted as something that only momentarily jolted the state. Nothing can ever damage its long-standing resilience, she believes. “The performance begins with the glorious birth of the state and its rich cultural traditions. The occurrence of the floods are then shown, after which, it highlight the toughness of the people of Kerala and the spirit of the land. It ends with the arrival of Mahabali, the celebrated king of the land, who returns with the promise of healing, hope, happiness and prosperity,” says Shivaji.

For this recital, she will be accompanied by her disciples, including Vani Bhalla Pahwa, one of Shivaji’s first students. She has tried to her students everything her guru was to her—patient, kind and devoted. “Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, at whose behest I took to Mohiniyattam, spent over a decade researching the dance form in Kerala, to unearth and resurrect it,” she says.

Dance gave Shivaji fulfilment, inspiration and confidence. “I have found it to be the foundation of all that I am and wish to be,” she says, adding, “The dance may seem simple but it demands complete submission,” she says. It’s this philosophy that she holds close to her heart, and it’s this path that she will walk forever.

September 9: Multipurpose Hall, Kamladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Estate, 6.30 pm onwards.