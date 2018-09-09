Home The Sunday Standard

Kerala’s spirit cannot be swept away

Kerala’s fate stands altered with the recent floods staining its geography with scars of discomposure.

Published: 09th September 2018 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Dancers performing Mohiniyatam. Image used for represenattional purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

Kerala’s fate stands altered with the recent floods staining its geography with scars of discomposure. The angst will be felt for times to come. As the state limps back to survival, we hope the brooding clouds don’t strike again on a land that’s said to have been Lord Parasurama’s blessed creation. While Kerala began resurrecting itself, activism of various kinds sprung into action. Support came in the form of volunteers committing themselves to its re-building, donations pouring in for immediate relief, poets and writers using the might of their pen to expressing dissent over climate change, and artists began to make Kerala their muse—all in an attempt to keep hope afloat.

One among the many crusaders of faith, is Mohiniyatam dancer Bharati Shivaji. Through Kerala Smriti, she presents her perspective on the state’s state of affairs.

The Kerala floods, in her recital, are depicted as something that only momentarily jolted the state. Nothing can ever damage its long-standing resilience, she believes. “The performance begins with the glorious birth of the state and its rich cultural traditions. The occurrence of the floods are then shown, after which, it highlight the toughness of the people of Kerala and the spirit of the land. It ends with the arrival of Mahabali, the celebrated king of the land, who returns with the promise of healing, hope, happiness and prosperity,” says Shivaji.

For this recital, she will be accompanied by her disciples, including Vani Bhalla Pahwa, one of Shivaji’s first students. She has tried to her students everything her guru was to her—patient, kind and devoted. “Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, at whose behest I took to Mohiniyattam, spent over a decade researching the dance form in Kerala, to unearth and resurrect it,” she says.

Dance gave Shivaji fulfilment, inspiration and confidence. “I have found it to be the foundation of all that I am and wish to be,” she says, adding, “The dance may seem simple but it demands complete submission,” she says. It’s this philosophy that she holds close to her heart, and it’s this path that she will walk forever.
September 9: Multipurpose Hall, Kamladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Estate, 6.30 pm onwards.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mohiniyatam Bharati Shivaji

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality