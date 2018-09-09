Manipur Univ crisis: V-C says ‘going by rules’

Prasanta Mazumdar By

GUWAHATI: The crisis at Manipur University is far from over. Vice-chancellor Prof Adya Prasad Pandey, who was sent on a month’s leave by the HRD Ministry in the wake of protests and demands for his ouster, returned with a bang on September 1 after the end of his leave period, banning the Manipur University Teachers’ Association and Manipur University Staff Association, which had backed the agitation against him.

The decision drew censures from the academic community, but Pandey remains unfazed. “Whatever I am doing, I am doing according to rules... some teachers, in the name of organisation, are exploiting students as well as teachers... They should not be permitted to function,” he said. In the ordinance (Manipur University Act), there is no provision of such organisations… they are instigating the students and supporting their illegal movement.”