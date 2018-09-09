Home The Sunday Standard

Rising crime graph in Bihar takes sheen off Nitish Kumar’s halo

When Nitish first came to power in 2005 after dislodging the 15-year-old RJD regime, his first priority was to tackle the rampant lawlessness prevailing in Bihar.

Published: 09th September 2018 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File | PTI)

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s claim of improved law and order has taken a beating due to a marked rise in crime, giving the Opposition parties a weapon to attack the JD(U)-BJP government.
A rise in rapes, molestations, murders and communal flare-ups has put Bihar again in danger of getting the ‘lawless’ tag. The rape of minor girls at the government-funded Muzaffarpur shelter home and the communal flare-ups during Ram Navmi have done hit the image of the state and the CM.

From August 2017 to June 2018, cognizable crimes saw a 20 per cent jump in Bihar. During these 11 months, the police registered 2.31 lakh criminal offences, of which 2,722 were murders and 1,278 rapes.
During the 11 months of the RJD- JD(U)-Congress government, 1.91 lakh cognisable offences took place. Between August 2016 and June 2017, as many as 2,468 murders and 1,044 rapes were reported.

According to the data available with the police, criminal incidents grew by 21 per cent after the NDA came to power again in July 2017. Rape and murder saw 23 per cent and 11 per cent rise, respectively,  from August 2017 to June 2018 as compared to the last 11 months of the previous government.
Even though the crime data of August 2018 is yet to be compiled, the tentative figures show a rise in major crimes. While 236 murders were reported in August 2017, the figure touched 284 in August 2018, a rise of 20.3 per cent.

When Nitish first came to power in 2005 after dislodging the 15-year-old RJD regime, his first priority was to tackle the rampant lawlessness prevailing in Bihar. He ensured strict enforcement of law, arrest of criminals and their conviction through speedy trials in fast-track courts. The success in tackling crime led to the RJD being almost wiped out in 2010.  But, the scenario is now different.

“Nitish Kumar basks in the praise showered on him as ‘Sushashan Babu’ (man of good governance), but law and order has nosedived ever since he allied with the BJP in a betrayal of the people’s mandate,” said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

The ruling JD(U) and BJP, however, disagree. “Incidents of crime occur for various reasons, but what matters is ensuring that the culprits are arrested and convicted. Our government is known for the rule of law. Unlike in the RJD regime, criminals no longer get backing of the ruling parties,” said JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar.

Much of police’s energy is spent on enforcing prohibition due to the lucrative bribes coming in the way. This has led to calls for withdrawing the police from prohibitionrelated duty.

Fighting crimes Digitally

Bihar Police has signed a Rs 223-crore deal with TCS to implement the Crime and Criminal Tracking Networks and Systems. It’ll link all police stations and higher offices digitally and make citizen-centric services available on the Internet. Police can get the complete history of any criminal on the Network, which will be rolled out in Bihar over the next 5 years. It will enable citizens to register complaints online and use services such as person and address    verification, vehicle thefts etc. The state will fund Rs 206 crore of the project cost.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nitish Kumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality