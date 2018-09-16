Home The Sunday Standard

Advertising Standards Council of India to raise consumer awareness

Published: 16th September 2018 11:06 AM

NEW DELHI: The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) plans to invest digitally for raising the average consumer awareness on advertisements and their rights.

At present, there is not enough awareness among the public, said newly elected ASCI chairperson D Shivakumar. With new consumers coming into the fold, he said, there is always a scope to enhance awareness levels.

“The public can be made more aware by ensuring that digital awareness picks up. This can be achieved by the ASCI investing in its own brand and talking about it to its consumers as digitally as possible.”
 The ASCI will explore increasing its social media presence for this project. “The modalities are yet to be worked out. We will work them out in a month or two.”

“In the advertising of content, nothing is black and white. A good regulating body has to manage sensibility in ensuring balance is always there,”  Shivakumar said.

While the Council will also continue with its suo motu monitoring of advertisement, he said, every industry should self-regulate itself.

