Home The Sunday Standard

‘Beti Bachao’ remains just a slogan in Haryana

The police busted 47 such cases this year alone,” he said.

Published: 16th September 2018 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

CHANDIGARH: Haryana has taken giant steps towards correcting the State’s skewed sex ratio but when it comes to crimes against women, it is still among the worst in the country with the crime rate rising with each passing year.

The State’s dubious distinction was only underlined earlier this week when a CBSE Board examination topper was allegedly gang-raped at a village in Mahendergarh by a group of men she knew.
In yet another chilling reminder of how unsafe women are in the state, a 32-year-old woman head constable of Haryana Police was gang-raped inside an all-woman police station in Palwal.

As per data tabled in the recent monsoon session of the Assembly, rapes, molestations, kidnappings and dowry harassment cases have witnessed a sharp increase in the last three years.
In 2016, 9,082 crimes against women were registered. This climbed to 10, 248 in 2017 and in the first six months of this year, already 5,865 cases have been registered.

The rising graph can be seen in rape cases also. 1,079 cases were registered in 2016, 1,328 in 2017 and in the first half of this year, already 770 rapes have been committed.
As for kidnappings, the figures are 2,634 for 2016, 3,215 for 2017 and 2118 for the first six months this year.

According to the statistics, Gurugram tops the list of crimes against women with 95 cases of rape, 162 cases of molestation, 268 cases of kidnapping, and 63 cases of dowry harassment being registered in Gurugram.

Faridabad is close behind with 90 rapes, 108 cases of molestation and 234 kidnappings having been registered till June, while last year, 127 rapes, 208 cases of molestation, 389 kidnappings and 473 dowry harassment cases were registered.

Asked about the rising cases of sexual violence and crimes against women, Director General of Police BS Sandhu told The Sunday Standard that the increase was partly due to the high registration of cases and also due to setting up of all-women police stations. “There were many false complaints of rape. After investigations, around 20 per cent complaints were found to be frivolous. Also, there have been incidents in which rape complaints were actually honey-trap cases. The police busted 47 such cases this year alone,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Beti Bachao Harayana Women safety CBSE Topper Rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India should legalize Marijuana, says Uday Chopra
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis. |AFP
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi