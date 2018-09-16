BJP president Amit Shah to hold public rally in Delhi

Siddhanta Mishra By

NEW DELHI: Worried about the declining popularity of the BJP’s all seven sitting Lok Sabha MPs from the national capital, party president Amit Shah will address the Poorvanchal voters on September 23.

Aiming to repeat the party’s success rate in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls scheduled to be held next year, Shah will address a large public meeting at Ramlila Maidan to connect with Poorvanchal community, which now constitutes almost one-third of the total population and command considerable sway in elections.

The decision comes after BJP’s Delhi unit conducted a survey to ascertain the popularity of its MPs as well as the impact of the policy decisions in their constituencies. Sources claimed that the survey suggested that the Delhi unit has been making little impact in countering AAP’s agenda.

“The local unit has been asked to muster all the resources and display a good show of strength. Shah will hold meetings with the leaders and party workers to find out the weak points if any,” said a party leader.