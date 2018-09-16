Home The Sunday Standard

North leads in giving up LPG subsidy

The north-eastern states, Maharashtra and Delhi are at the top in consumers surrendering the LPG subsidy, said sources.

Published: 16th September 2018 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

CHANDIGARH: Three and half years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to well-to-do sections of society to voluntarily give up the subsidy on LPG cylinders, saying that it would enable the government to provide more benefits to the poor. About 4 per cent of the LPG buyers in the country gave up the cooking gas subsidy. In Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Chandigarh, this figure is higher than the national average, at 6 per cent. But in Himachal Pradesh, the figures are less impressive, as only 75, 475 of the 15 lakh consumers (about five per cent) have given up the LPG subsidy.

As per the data with oil companies, there are 26 crore LPG customers all over the country, with 25.7 crores of them being domestic customers. But only 21.9 crore LPG connections are in use, and of these about 44 per cent consumers have two domestic connections. About 1.25 crore consumers have surrendered their subsidy till date across the country. Every LPG consumer who surrenders the subsidy is linked to a BPL household that gets the LPG connection in turn.

When this scheme was started by Modi in March 2015, the Central government decided to encourage consumers with a taxable income of at least `10 lakh to give up the subsidy.

The north-eastern states, Maharashtra and Delhi are at the top in consumers surrendering the LPG subsidy, said sources.

A leading LPG dealer said many politicians, judges, bureaucrats and other senior officials, besides well-to-do people, had given up the subsidy. More than the rich the middle-class consumers had responded to the government’s initiative, he said.

The non-subsidized LPG cylinder costs `831, and the subsidized cylinder costs `500.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India should legalize Marijuana, says Uday Chopra
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis. |AFP
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi