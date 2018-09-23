Home The Sunday Standard

Distress calls to DCW mobile helpline up 75%

The Delhi Commission for Women’s (DCW) mobile helpline has seen distress calls go up by nearly 75 per cent in a gap of seven months.

Published: 23rd September 2018 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women’s (DCW) mobile helpline has seen distress calls go up by nearly 75 per cent in a gap of seven months. The round-the-clock helpline service, which received 1,687 calls in January, logged 2,968 calls in July. Overall, as many as 15,647 distress calls were reported in the seven-month period ending on July.  Most of these calls received by the 181 helpline number were related to domestic and dowry violence, trafficking, sexual abuse, acid attack and eve-teasing.

“The increase in the number of calls shows the growing awareness among women and other stakeholders about the service. More cases are also being received after a sit-in hunger strike by DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal for demanding an ordinance with the provision of stringent punishment in sexual assaults of minors,” said a DCW official.

Correspondingly, the number of cases addressed by the Commission has gone up with more cases being reported now. Twenty-three mobile helpline vans visited 2,237 callers and heard their grievances in July - up from 1,445 visits in January. A total of 12,731 visits were carried out in these seven months.
Also, the Commission rescued 137 girls and women from trafficking, forced domestic violence, sexual abuse and other situations under the helpline programme. Sixteen cases of human trafficking were dealt with through the mobile helpline service, read the data.

“It is to be noted that these cases were handled only through one DCW programme, Mobile Helpline. There are other options such as mahila panchayat and rape crisis cell which deal with similar cases as well,” the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Commission for Women DCW Women Helpline Distress Calls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani. (Photo | Twitter)
Watch Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal’s engagement bash in Italy
Piyush Goyal announces new mines in Parasia, aims employment generation
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival