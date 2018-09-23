Home The Sunday Standard

Retired Uttar Pradesh teacher gives lessons in selfless service

Niranjan is a retired primary school teacher who was felicitated with the President’s award for his outstanding services. He received the award from then President KR Narayanan in 1999.

Published: 23rd September 2018 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Niranjan can be spotted on the streets of Lalitpur city in Uttar Pradesh, removing polythene bags from canals | Express

LUCKNOW: He seems to be in the grip of an obsession which he finds difficult to resist. Approaching 80, Rupnarayan Niranjan is unstoppable. His fetish for work not only inspires but also leaves one in awe.
Clad in shorts and a vest, Niranjan can be spotted on the streets of Lalitpur city in Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh, mending a pothole, opening a blocked sewer or even clearing roads and canals by removing polythene bags.

The first impression one gets of the man is that of an ordinary labourer at work, but as soon as the interaction starts, that perception is shattered. His polished language and mannerism bring out the quintessential teacher in him. Niranjan is a retired primary school teacher who was felicitated with the President’s award for his outstanding services. He received the award from then President KR Narayanan in 1999.

But now, after retirement, he begins his day by setting out on his mission with a handcart, broom and shovel, looking for patches on roads that need repairs or streets that can do with some cleaning. The reason he gives for doing such work all day at his age is astonishing.

“As I retired as a primary school teacher, the government pays me pension which comes to `600-700 a day. Hence, it is incumbent on me to offer services in return to the taxpayers who bear the burden of my pension,” says Niranjan, adding that his daily work keeps him physically fit and mentally content. He spends his pension to get the roads repaired and arrange for logistics in the Lalitpur primary school.
After toiling for around five hours in the morning, Niranjan, who is a certified Ayurvedic doctor, treats patients free of cost at his residence in Chowkbagh.

For Niranjan, his father, who was the village head, was a source of inspiration. He grew up seeing him always active and concerned about keeping the village clean.

Niranjan, who shuns the limelight, was a reluctant awardee.  When asked to complete the modalities for recommendation for the President’s award for his teaching services, he refused. The then education secretary, LK Pandey, had to visit him and convince him to do the required paperwork, which paved his way to Rashtrapati Bhavan on Teachers’ Day to receive the honour.

He took up the mission of repairing roads when he found that his students in Bazarra village primary school were reluctant to come to school because of the dilapidated roads.

Initially Niranjan requested the authorities to get the roads repaired, but when his pleas fell on deaf ears, he decided to do it himself.

With his own money, he got toilets constructed, an electricity connection provided and arranged for clean drinking water for students in the school.

