Home The Sunday Standard

Toeing the line of conscientious artistry 

The best in anything emerges within an environment of sovereignty.

Published: 23rd September 2018 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Artwork by Mayank Shyam,

The best in anything emerges within an environment of sovereignty. In art, a practice that thrives on creativity, ingenuity, innovation and imagination, defending artistic freedom in an environment of increasing auditing, is not only important but imperative. But much too often we limit art. How? Simply by defining meaning to it, done frequently through thematizing. The utopian ‘best’ of an artist seizes to emerge in this case. What comes to surface is a restrictive best.

Defending this artistic liberty is potter Rahul Kumar, who has conceptualized an exhibition, Ascending Roots, sans a framework of ‘theme’.

 Curator Rahul Kumar, artwork by Jignesh
Panchal

Ten indigenous and urban artists are fostering dialogue based on passionate artistry. Joining Kumar on this project is Anubhav Nath, Director, Ojas Art Gallery. The context in which the works are set is clearly defined by the title, Ascending Roots. “Roots normally go downwards. Their purpose is to provide strength. But to succeed, one must fly. An ideal wish is to get deep roots and large wings, thus referencing growth along with rising strength,” says Kumar.

The term roots also refers to folk and tribal traditions that Ojas Art Gallery has been working closely with. An example of this is seen in their Satrangi annual exhibit at Jaipur Literature Festival. Every year, the gallery scouts for tribal or folk artists, promotes and highlights their work through the year, and then showcases their effort at the literature festival. An award is also given to an indigenous tradition celebrating their uniqueness. This year, for instance, has been dedicated to Bhil art.

Each work in Ascending Roots is widely differentiated from the other in terms of the pouring of the self. The theory lies in the maker’s unique renditioning. It’s for the viewers to see if they can find the strong existential reason behind them.

Whether it’s urban traditions or indigenous, both don a contemporary veil. They’re set in modern day with comments and concerns about the present time. Every artist is acutely aware of the social reality that surrounds him. There is also a certain uniformity in perspective. For instance, subjects like gender equality and care for ecology are common threads. The difference is in the style through which they talk about these issues.

For instance, Mayank Shyam paints ideas close to nature and seasons. In his painting, characteristic features of Gond, a folk and tribal tradition, is visible through the inner and outer lines, dots, dappling, and use of colours. The thought, however, talks of a contemporary issue.

Then there are artists like Abhishek Verma, whose concerns revolve around the idea of socio-political conditioning and personal insecurities. He has tried to transmute these together in his works with reference to popular idioms, myths and stories.

Artist Jignesh Panchal’s practice references to his cultural atmosphere as he grew in a very dense, intensely vernacular atmosphere, and He uses urban elements from city life as a multi-layered idiom.
Artist Shahanshah Mittal, on the other hand, comes from a small village. “His works are a reflection of his soft spokenness,” says Kumar. They are minimalistic, monochromatic, abstract, and fully open to interpretation, he adds.

Whether it’s the traditional language that these artists speak or a modern one, the narrative is the same, hyper-relevant and utterly stimulating.  September 30: 11 am to 7 pm, at Ojas Art, 1AQ, Mehrauli.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani. (Photo | Twitter)
Watch Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal’s engagement bash in Italy
Piyush Goyal announces new mines in Parasia, aims employment generation
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival