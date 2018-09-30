General Election: Focus on youth, students likely in Congress manifesto

Amit Agnihotri By

NEW DELHI: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has rolled out a plan to connect with around 150 million young voters ahead of the 2019 general election “to bring them back to the party fold”.“The idea is to have meaningful engagement between the party leaders and youth and give the young voters a chance to influence our policies,” said Ruchi Gupta, AICC in charge of the National Students Union of India, the party’s student wing.

The party will launch a drive — Behtar Bharat for northern parts of the country and Future of India for the southern states. The Congress will name one volunteer each from major educational institutions across the country as an ambassador for the programme.

These ambassadors will interact with the students and provide feedback to the party on the concerns and issues flagged by the young voters. The key points from such interactions will then be included in the Congress manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, said party strategists.

The party will also launch another drive — Pehli Peedhi —focusing on first generation college goers from lower income groups. With this, the party aims to identify 50 such youngsters in each state who, in turn, will share their experiences on how they overcame social and economic challenges to reach higher education levels.