Home The Sunday Standard

General Election: Focus on youth, students likely in Congress manifesto

The party will launch a drive — Behtar Bharat for northern parts of the country and Future of India for the southern states.

Published: 30th September 2018 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (File| PTI)

NEW DELHI: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has rolled out a plan to connect with around 150 million young voters ahead of the 2019 general election “to bring them back to the party fold”.“The idea is to have meaningful engagement between the party leaders and youth and give the young voters a chance to influence our policies,” said Ruchi Gupta, AICC in charge of the National Students Union of India, the party’s student wing.

The party will launch a drive — Behtar Bharat for northern parts of the country and Future of India for the southern states. The Congress will name one volunteer each from major educational institutions across the country as an ambassador for the programme.

These ambassadors will interact with the students and provide feedback to the party on the concerns and issues flagged by the young voters. The key points from such interactions will then be included in the Congress manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, said party strategists.

The party will also launch another drive — Pehli Peedhi —focusing on first generation college goers from lower income groups. With this, the party aims to identify 50 such youngsters in each state who, in turn, will share their experiences on how they overcame social and economic challenges to reach higher education levels.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
2019 general elections Rahul Gandhi Congress Lok Sabha polls Behtar Bharat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar, adultery and Sabarimala entry: Here is why the 3 landmark judgements are important
Asaduddin Owaisi. (File | PTI)
SC didn’t call Triple Talaq unconstitutional, why did PM say that in ordinance: Asaduddin Owaisi
Gallery
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead