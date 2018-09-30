Home The Sunday Standard

NCST to maintain database of grievances and their status

However, the move would be possible only if the Commission’s task force is expanded, says its chairperson Nand Kumar Sai.

Published: 30th September 2018 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

WhatsApp_Image_2017-08-13_at_9

Additional staff would ensure the Commission can enhance its work for the marginalised (EPS | Satish Babu)

NEW DELHI: In a first of its kind initiative, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes is planning to maintain a database of complaints it receives and their status. However, the move would be possible only if the Commission’s task force is expanded, says its chairperson Nand Kumar Sai.

Sai said the Commission had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this issue and is considering writing again in the absence of a response.“We do not have enough manpower at this stage. We had written to the Prime Minister almost a year back. We need more financial and administrative assistance so that we can work at a faster pace.and then we can recruit more talented people,” says Sai.
The compilation of data would help the Commission identify states that the most number of grievances come from, more vulnerable tribal communities and the nature of the complaints.

Additional staff would ensure the Commission can enhance its work for the marginalised, he asserts.
“So far, we have no database of the grievances we receive from the tribals. But it is important to maintain a database in which all the complaints over time are consolidated and documented in the records. It will also be useful to record the number of complaints which we have acted on, and how many remain unresolved,” said Sai.

Different members and officials of the Commission and the Commission’s regional offices receive grievances in huge volumes from across the country. Complaints which do not get sorted at the state level come to the head office, says Sai.

Therefore, enumerating and compiling the total number of complaints would be an intensive process, he adds.The NCST’s functions include investigating and monitoring matters which relate to the safeguards provided to scheduled tribes.It is also responsible for inquiring into specific complaints related to ST population’s rights and safeguards. 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NCST National Commission for Scheduled Tribes NCST database

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar, adultery and Sabarimala entry: Here is why the 3 landmark judgements are important
Asaduddin Owaisi. (File | PTI)
SC didn’t call Triple Talaq unconstitutional, why did PM say that in ordinance: Asaduddin Owaisi
Gallery
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead