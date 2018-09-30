Popular plot gets a desi spin to tell tale

Home The Sunday Standard

lmost in a trance-like state, where nobody or nothing matters, emerges a higher consciousness that beckons the spirit to listen to its soul silently and carefully. Nikunj Wadhawan finds himself lost, as well as found, in this stupor state. Just few minutes into his meditativeness, brings out many aspects to himself. He uses all these revelations for his acting work. Every new part that emerges, becomes a potential character for the future. With his first production around the corner, Wadhawan is using all his spiritual strength to make his maiden endeavour the best one. Called Sweet Suite, it is an adaptation of English playwright Ray Cooney’s 28-year old comedy drama called Out of Order.

The play has had a long inning. It premiered in The UK in 1990. It was then adapted to French in 1996, followed by the story being used as a narrative in a Hungarian movie.This is being presented under the aegis of Dreaming Stage, a Delhi based Theatre Production House. As it is with any initiatory undertaking, this one has taken Wadhawan through a lot. Marketing the play, getting the licenses, selecting the music score, finding appropriate usage of props, devising new ways of making the actors feel their characters—all of it has been done by him. “Our play has a very unique and important non-living member. It’s the sash window, around which the entire story revolves,” he says.

The play is built around the plot of a government secretary who lies his way out of situations with the help of his innocent junior secretary. But later, he finds himself in a bigger soup than the last one.
Wadhawan has got big shoes to fill by attempting a Cooney stint. Cooney, the Master of Farce, has been widely appreciated for this unique style of his, but with the adaptation of his play, the director has set a high benchmark.

The reason for going ahead with the script was a simply one—to have an Indian version of it. “It has been adapted in Russian, Chinese, French and Hungarian and is even running across the globe in different languages but, has never been adapted to Hindi,” he says, adding, “The fact that Cooney’s stories are crisp and highly subtle for a situational comedy, without going overboard or vulgar, made for a befitting proposition,” he says.

The premise is based in a hotel suite. It’s one of the most important elements of the play, therefore, the director wanted to keep the world in the title. The absence of a suitable Hindi word for ‘suite’ made him settle on the English word instead.

For Wadhawan, the characters in a play are the most important. The actors who make these characters come alive, are the second most crucial element. A strong story line that will instantly relate with the audience, is another priority. “Every plot gets strengthened with the story written around it, and a story always needs to complete a circle. Just like life, what goes around comes around. There is creative freedom for all the artists to mould any tale according to how they preserve it, but the final approval of acceptance lies in the hands of the audience,” he says.

That’s the only kind of validation Wadhawan has ever sought or will ever seek.

October 5, Little Theatre Group, Mandi House,6.30 pm onwards.

