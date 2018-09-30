Rajasthan assembly polls: Gaurav Yatra will be Vasundhara Raje’s vidayi yatra, says Ashok Gehlot

Rajesh Asnani By

AICC general secretary and former CM Ashok Gehlot tells Rajesh Asnani that the publicity blitz of Vasundhara Raje and Amit Shah just before Rajasthan Assembly elections will have no impact and massive corruption will prove to be the BJP government’s undoing

The battle lines are drawn and the stage is set for the big electoral contest between the traditional rivals in Rajasthan — the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress. Eyeing a return to power, the Congress feels the Vasundhara Raje government has not fulfilled its promises in the past five years and is facing massive anti-incumbency. In an exclusive interview, AICC general secretary and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot tells Rajesh Asnani that massive corruption and inaccessibility of the CM and her ministers will prove to be the BJP’s undoing. Raje’s Gaurav Yatra just before the polls will turn out to be her “vidayi yatra”, says Gehlot. On Congress’s chief ministerial candidate, he asserts the “high command” will take a decision.

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is on her Gaurav Yatra and has said the trend of government changing every five years in Rajasthan will change this time. Why do you think the trend will not change, the government will?

When people have made up their minds, it does not matter whether you do yatras or give speeches. They (the state government) have completely ignored the people for four-and-half years and stopped various projects we had initiated during our rule. They do not have any answers for why they shut down the Barmer Refinery, Metro train, broad gauge and projects connecting Sarmathura and Gangapur city and Tonk and Karauli districts. The CM and her ministers never used to meet anyone. There was no governance. They will definitely lose. This ‘Gaurav Yatra’ of Raje is actually a ‘vidayi yatra’. People have decided to bid them goodbye.

Both Raje and BJP chief Amit Shah are claiming they have achieved in five years what previous governments couldn’t achieve in 50 years.

They are both lying. Amit Shah would perhaps not know that in the last 28 years, the state has been ruled by the BJP for 18 years while I have been CM for 10 years. In those 10 years, so much of work was done, ranging from drought relief to electricity generation, infrastructure building, health schemes etc. The Jaipur that you see today, the modern Jaipur and the modern Rajasthan, has all been the work of our government and all this infrastructure was created in our term. During BJP rule, corruption got out of control.

Corruption was a big issue in the last elections. Is it a key issue this time as well?



It is a bigger issue this time. There are not just allegations; the Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested IAS officers and put them in jail. The mining scams are known to everybody; there’s massive corruption in the power sector; frauds are happening in the IT sector. This Bhamashah Swasthya Yojna is a multi-crore scheme; corruption must be going on here, too. We can’t even imagine the level of corruption that is taking place. No work happens without bribing the officials.

Crores of rupees, `125 crore, were spent on ‘Resurgent Rajasthan’. When asked about the money spent, they said it was given to the event management companies. It was wasted in luxury hotels abroad. But we did not receive any investment. Vasundharaji should tell us how much money (investments) she received in her four-year tenure.

Even on Rajasthan Diwas, the tender was given to an event management company. The agro meet in Rajasthan was also given to event management company for `100 crore. Not a single smart city has been built, but huge money has been spent to create an election environment in their favour. The Digi Fresh festival was also conducted to give favours to event companies. Government officials who do not work according to their directions are harassed and transferred.

The CM says the previous government left massive debts and she has brought it down. How true is that?



This is a wrong allegation. At the time of (the end of) Congress rule, there was a debt of `1,17,809 crore on the state. Today, it’s double the amount.

They are publicising their accomplishments in a major way. Raje says she is the first CM to actually give a full account of all the work that has been done. Do you agree?

Let them tell at least five achievements, any five promises they have fulfilled. They do not have two achievements to talk about. Yes, when it comes to corruption, lack of tolerance, rapes etc., it will be remembered that there was a government where the CM, despite being a woman, never did anything for women. The youth did not get employment; they were lathi-charged.

The government says conducting programmes for beneficiaries of schemes is aimed at spreading awareness. Why do you object to this as wastage of money?



Look at the stupidity of their mindset. Hundred crore rupees were spent on the Prime Minister’s visit and the beneficiaries were given bags and snacks. This is a fascist approach, not democracy. They are taking decisions with their inflated egos. It is taking Rajasthan into the dumps.

What do you have to say on the mob lynchings and the way Shah is talking about them in his rallies?



Modiji just spoke once about the issue. After that, he never spoke about it, never replied to any allegations and there is no action being taken. Their own MLAs are behind these acts and nobody is questioning them.

The BJP chief is also speaking out against illegal Bangladeshi migrants that they will be thrown away.

They want to divide Hindus and Muslims, which is not going to happen this time. They did it in the last elections and now people have understood their intentions.

What will be Rahul Gandhi’s role in Rajasthan elections this time? Shah says the Congress does not have a CM face and people will not vote for a party which has not nominated a leader.



Rahul Gandhi is our face and everybody knows his popularity is soaring. Surveys have revealed that Modiji’s graph is going down and Rahul’s is rising. A conspiracy was created to malign Rahul’s image. It has now been exposed. They have misused the social media and people have understood that. In the last 25 years of Congress, the CM has never been nominated before elections in Rajasthan.

Both you and Sachin Pilot are Congress party’s CM aspirants. Some surveys have shown you as people’s first choice. What’s your take?



I had asked for a ticket from the Congress high command only once, in 1977. After that, I became the RPCC chief and chief minister for 10 years without asking. Whether any survey puts my name on the top or not, it is the high command’s decision which is always in the party interest. Everything has to be kept in mind — from what a worker thinks to the wishes of the MLAs.

How is your equation with Pilot?



During the UPA rule, I had recommended his name as central minister.

Last time, the BJP swept both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state. Do you think the Modi factor will work this time, too?

Not at all. There is an undercurrent against them. There is not a single section of society which is happy with them.

How big is the issue of farmer suicides, especially in Hadoti that is Raje’s bastion?



These kind of suicides were unheard of in Rajasthan earlier, but the government keeps denying. They don’t care about human lives and it is surprising that the CM is unaffected by it. Raje’s Gaurav Yatra faced protest in Jodhpur. She blamed the Congress when stones were pelted at her rally.

These allegations are baseless and made to gain sympathy so that rest of the yatra doesn’t face protests. People are angry with them and their own party members are showing black flags to them. Now, she is going around in helicopters touring Rajasthan.

What’s the reason Shah is talking about Modi’s achievement and a positive environment created before his rally?



It is because they know the Raje government has not done anything and they cannot go out and ask for votes in her name. But even the Modi magic will not work this time.



How many seats will the Congress win this time?



I can only say that there will be a Congress government and it is time for BJP’s vidayi.