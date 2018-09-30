RLSP's Upendra Kushwaha keeps BJP guessing on electoral tie-up

Anand St Das By

PATNA: The sharing of Bihar’s 40 Lok Sabha seats for next year’s general elections is proving a knotty affair for the state’s ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) mainly because of the obstinacy of the alliance’s smallest partner — Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP).

While the four NDA parties in Bihar — BJP, JD(U), LJP and RLSP — are united on the single-point aim of making Narendra Modi the PM again, they are unable to crack the seat-sharing arithmetic so far. For BJP, which currently has the largest 22 MPs from Bihar, it remains a challenge to keep its three allies in good humour.

Although neither JD(U) nor BJP has so far spelt out the number, sources in both the parties say that BJP would contest on 20 seats, JD(U) on 12, LJP on six and RLSP on two seats.

While both JD(U) and LJP have reportedly accepted this “informal agreement,” it is an ambitious RLSP that has thrown a spanner in the works. RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha, the Union minister of state for HRD and an influential leader of Bihar’s numerically sizeable OBC Koeri community, is unwilling to accept less than six seats for his party and wants JD(U) to be allotted fewer seats.

Kushwaha has reportedly let the BJP leadership know of his disappointment.RLSP sources said Kushwaha, who said last month that he does not want Nitish Kumar to become NDA’s CM candidate in the 2020 Assembly polls, is weighing his options while being in touch with RJD. The Lalu Prasad Yadav-led party appears keen to welcome RLSP into the Grand Alliance.