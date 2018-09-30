Seat of authority chaired by the open canvas

Ayesha Singh By

Artist Malay Saha made a routine of shifting furniture from one corner to the other side, from one extreme to the next end. With this, he changed the look of his modest space frequently and fervently. He imagined his furniture to create conversations among themselves. They were not inanimate anymore. They had life within them, and Saha used this idea to develop a spatial relationship around them. The pouring of this long-held musing has come in the form of brightly coloured, modern interpretations in The Emperor with Wooden Legs.

He has been pondering over matters pertaining to objects in his room for 15 years. By that standards, it’s surprising he hasn’t still lost one bit of enthusiasm in the process of periodic repositioning.It’s the chair that finds most repetition in his new body of works. It also marks itself as the centre of attention, boastful of metaphorical authority. The colours of the paintings are similar to those popularly used in the folk traditions. They stand as strong personalities within themselves.

Reds, saturated yellow, turquoise and green—it’s a narrative of power that they exude. The other thing that streams out of his works is the idea of value. Titled The Throne, this is a specially pertinent canvas, in the way in which it portrays value systems. On a huge sofa is a wooden chair, with a king chess piece. “It’s symbolic of old and new moral values and the conflicts between them. The new is represented through a contemporary sofa and the wooden chair on top marks old ideology,” says Saha.

Objects always define a given space, he believes. Lines, flat colour, dots and texture have been used in this exhibition to depict various dynamics of the space.The chairs, tables, stools, beds and walls, are all packed liked sardines. The denseness is starkly visible, commenting on the real world lack of space, specially in the urban context. “It was first the pillow and the bed that were the main characters in my work. With time, it changed to chairs. I don’t know how it happened, neither can I explain it logically. But it represents dominance and authority, the very principle of nature and social structures. It’s about survival of the fittest,” he says.

The cost some people have to pay to merely exist is rather damaging. Saha doesn’t dwell on specific incidences but he says he opposes domination in every way. The only way to resist it, he believes, is becoming spiritually strong. “I’ve tried to keep a neutral mind and do my work,” he says.

The focus with which he works today, was developed during his days at Viswa Bharati, Santiniketan, where he spent considerable time analysing society. It didn’t make him cynical, but it did make him astute. Additionally, absorbing the knowledge of Vivekananda and The Gita, keeps him humbled. Through all these influences, he crafts his ideas, highlighting them with shades of real life experiences.

The Emperor with Wooden Legs: On view till September 30, from 11 am to 8 pm, at Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House.