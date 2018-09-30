Wooing the world: China continues to have the edge

Ramananda Sengupta By

NEW DELHI: The rise of China and India and the love-hate relationship between them has led to dramatic changes not just in the neighbourhood, but in Africa and Central Asia as well.These changes have become more pronounced over the last two decades, as the two nations compete not just for resources, but for regional and global economic, military and strategic influence.

China, which is several times ahead of India economically and in most parameters of strategic might, has rushed to leverage its growing clout in both these spheres. President Xi Jinping’s signature Belt and Road Initiative aims to weave most of Central and West Asia as well the Indian Ocean states into a Chinese tapestry. And by offering massive loans infrastructural aid and weapons to its immediate neighbours as well as several African and central Asian states, it hopes to lock them in its sphere of influence.

Beijing also has a military base in faraway Djibouti, and its brazen use of military muscle in the South China Sea has led to several clashes over territorial and sovereign rights with smaller states, which are forced to either fall in line or seek strategic alliances with the US and its allies.In what was perhaps his first public statement on China after taking over as foreign secretary in late January, Foreign Secretary Vijay Keshav Gokhale said that China’s infrastructure projects in South Asia were a source of ‘constant concern’ for India.

India, aware that it is no match for China economically, has been depending on goodwill and cultural soft power as force multipliers. It has also stepped up infrastructural aid to several nations like Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. But the results have been mixed, with many ambitious initiatives like SAARC and BIMSTEC failing to deliver.

Addressing a 12-member Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs hearing February 16, Gokhale, who was India’s ambassador to China from January 2016 to October 2017, said that India was also offering assistance to its neighbours “in building infrastructure projects which will hopefully also be able to reduce the dependency on China in terms of infrastructure requirement, but .We have to acknowledge that at this point, the capacity of the Chinese to build those projects is far greater than our capacity, both financially and technically and this has been a constant concern of the government. We are continuously looking at how we address that concern.”But China’s aggressive drive may have backfired to an extent, with many nations becoming wary of falling into a Chinese “debt trap”.

Perhaps in order to assuage concerns over China’s intentions, Beijing has proposed a 2+1 dialogue involving China and India on one side and smaller neighbours like Nepal and the Maldives on the other. While this has not been fleshed out yet, India worries that it might eventually be extended to include Pakistan as well.

The region’s security architecture too has changed dramatically, both in the Indo-Pacific and the Indian Ocean Region with the PLA facing off against the US and other nations in the region. India has aggressively ramped up its multilateral engagements and military exercises, and the ‘informal summits” with President Putin in Russia and Xi in Wuhan, and the 2+2 dialogue with the US are all attempts “at retaining some strategic autonomy,” as an official put it. Then of course there are smaller nations which are trying to play Beijing and Delhi against each other in an attempt to secure “a better deal.”

For the moment, however, India’s aim, as Gokhale put it, was to promote its worldview which is “essentially centred on the concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” and to ensure that it does not “fall between two stools.”