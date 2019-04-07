Home The Sunday Standard

A medley of mushrooms, salmon on Asian gastronomic tour

People often complain that the biggest problem in food and beverage industry is retaining  the staff.

Published: 07th April 2019 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2019 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

People often complain that the biggest problem in food and beverage industry is retaining  the staff. New restaurants start with a bang but in some time the chef leaves and the consistency in the food goes for a toss. There are only handful of restaurants where a team has remained the same even after a year. One such restaurant is R.E.D at Radisson Blu MBD Noida which has successfully retained its staff and has the same kitchen team since last decade. In today’s world it means a lot when an expat chef, leaving his country and family, spends 15 years of his life in the same restaurant dishing out food with consistency every single day. 

Chef Sim is a thorough gentleman and I was fortunate to dine with him at his signature restaurant R.E.D. We started the evening with a piping hot Miso soup which had the right amount of Japanese flavour. Chef followed the soup with a Prawn Hargao dumpling which for me is a litmus test for anyone offering dumplings. 

It impressed me as it was perfectly cased and retained all the juices within the dumpling. No meal for me is complete without gorging down some sushi’s when it comes to pan Asian cuisine. Apart from the traditional Sushi’s, the  chef has also introduced some new age sushi rolls such as Tex Mex Rolls  and Rainbow Uramaki with assorted fish and prawns with a layering of spiced mayo which is a good addition. 

Noticing my inclination for seafood Chef Sim cooked a soft shell crab for me and I must admit it was the tastiest crab I have had in recent times. Before coming to the main course I also had the signature dish of the restaurant the classic Okonomiyaki popularly known as the Japanese pizza by local kids. 

Beautifully garnished the Okonomiyaki was a meal in itself and a perfect comfort food for a family to enjoy together. Missing the regular curries and noodles, I settled on the contemporary Teppanyaki dishes as my final course for the evening. Kinoko Moriawase, an assortment of Mushrooms was a dish worth praise. 

A medley of mushrooms from wild to button was a delightful option for the vegetarians. For me it was the salmon which was the best dish to end the Asian gastronomic tour on a healthier note. There are hardly any options in oriental cuisine when it comes to desserts but Chef Sim has created a nice Lichi falvoured ice cream roll to satisfy the sweet cravings.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mushroom

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Fire at Varkala beach damages property worth Rs 2 crore
Gallery
Jackie Chan hams it up with two London 'bobbies' on November 19,1998 during a film shoot to promote the new hit action comedy 'Rush Hour'. Chan who plays Detective Inspector Lee of the Hong Kong Police. 'Rush Hour' has taken a staggering $130 million dollars at the US box office to date, breaking records for the biggest ever opening in the months of its release. (File Photo | AFP)
Happy birthday Jackie Chan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Rush Hour' star
As maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the best films directed by RGV.
Happy birthday Ram Gopal Varma: Check out the 'controversial' director's 12 must-watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp