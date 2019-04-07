Home The Sunday Standard

Cops ‘sleeping on cases’, court chides Delhi Police over its tardy approach

The observations came in a case where the accused, who is allegedly slapped with charges of rape and sexual assault, had applied for bail.

Published: 07th April 2019 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2019 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI: Rapping the Delhi Police for its lackadaisical approach in the investigations in cases pertaining to crime against women, a Delhi court has sought action against all officers involved in shielding the accused from arrest. Additional Sessions Judge Gaurav Rao, in two separate orders passed on the shoddy investigations conducted by officials posted at Jamia Nagar police station, has observed that, “Delhi Police have been making tall claims of providing adequate security and help to woman/girl child who have been victims of sexual assault or rape. So far, they appear to be absolutely bald and an eyewash.”

The observations came in a case where the accused, who is allegedly slapped with charges of rape and sexual assault, had applied for bail. An FIR was filed in the case on April 17, 2017 and despite  a lapse of almost two years, the investigation could not be completed and no charge sheet had been filed till date. 

Seeking an explanation from DCP South-East, the judge said, “Why was the accused not arrested all this while despite serious allegations levelled against them? It is also not explained as to why the first notice to join the investigation was given to the accused only on March 4, 2019.”

“In fact, police officers have been sleeping over, virtually buried the matter,” the court said seeking the appearance of DCP on April 27 with a report on matters on which investigations are still pending. 
“It is also necessary to take action against the erring officials not only in this matter but also in the other similar matters pending,” the judge noted.

Noting a similar trend at Jamia Nagar police station, the judge said, “Over the last two weeks, this is the third matter where, despite filing of FIR in the year 2017, neither the charge sheet nor the final report has been filed till date.”

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Police Women Safety Crime Against Women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Fire at Varkala beach damages property worth Rs 2 crore
Gallery
Jackie Chan hams it up with two London 'bobbies' on November 19,1998 during a film shoot to promote the new hit action comedy 'Rush Hour'. Chan who plays Detective Inspector Lee of the Hong Kong Police. 'Rush Hour' has taken a staggering $130 million dollars at the US box office to date, breaking records for the biggest ever opening in the months of its release. (File Photo | AFP)
Happy birthday Jackie Chan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Rush Hour' star
As maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the best films directed by RGV.
Happy birthday Ram Gopal Varma: Check out the 'controversial' director's 12 must-watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp