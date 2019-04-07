Cops ‘sleeping on cases’, court chides Delhi Police over its tardy approach

NEW DELHI: Rapping the Delhi Police for its lackadaisical approach in the investigations in cases pertaining to crime against women, a Delhi court has sought action against all officers involved in shielding the accused from arrest. Additional Sessions Judge Gaurav Rao, in two separate orders passed on the shoddy investigations conducted by officials posted at Jamia Nagar police station, has observed that, “Delhi Police have been making tall claims of providing adequate security and help to woman/girl child who have been victims of sexual assault or rape. So far, they appear to be absolutely bald and an eyewash.”

The observations came in a case where the accused, who is allegedly slapped with charges of rape and sexual assault, had applied for bail. An FIR was filed in the case on April 17, 2017 and despite a lapse of almost two years, the investigation could not be completed and no charge sheet had been filed till date.

Seeking an explanation from DCP South-East, the judge said, “Why was the accused not arrested all this while despite serious allegations levelled against them? It is also not explained as to why the first notice to join the investigation was given to the accused only on March 4, 2019.”

“In fact, police officers have been sleeping over, virtually buried the matter,” the court said seeking the appearance of DCP on April 27 with a report on matters on which investigations are still pending.

“It is also necessary to take action against the erring officials not only in this matter but also in the other similar matters pending,” the judge noted.

Noting a similar trend at Jamia Nagar police station, the judge said, “Over the last two weeks, this is the third matter where, despite filing of FIR in the year 2017, neither the charge sheet nor the final report has been filed till date.”