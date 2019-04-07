Home The Sunday Standard

Heritage tribute

The bikes are inspired by Royal Enfield’s legacy at the Trials Championships, especially the 1949 motorcycle that Johnny Brittain rode, which is a reminder of the bike’s prowess. They boast a rather distinctive design that incorporates functional features such as a raised silencer, improved ground clearance, a reinforced handlebar with a cross-brace, trimmed mudguards, a single seat, sump guard protection, a rather unique-looking frame finished in bright colours and a luggage carrier. 

Further to that, the bikes also get tyres with a block tread pattern that is well suited for off-road use. The 350  version gets the 348 cc UCE engine while the 500 variant gets the 498 cc UCE engine. Both engines are tried-and-tested units that suit the bike’s purpose well.

Keeping with the times, the two-wheelers also get dual channel ABS as standard. The final package looks like it is ready to take on dirt tracks and whatever you throw at it. Additionally, for you to look the part, there are over 30 accessories to choose from!The Bullet Trials 500 is priced at Rs 2,07,104 and Bullet Trials 350 will retail for Rs 1,62,345.

Racing legacy
Trails competitions were a popular style of racing back in the ’20s across Europe. Motorcycle manufacturers used these challenging races as a platform to showcase the tractability, manoeuvrability and endurance of their machines. Royal Enfield stepped into this space in 1932 and in 1935 the Royal Enfield team was the only British motorcycle squad that did not drop a single point in the International Six Days Trials. In 1937 Enfield riders won 37 trials trophies and 6 gold medals. The bikes used were a 250 cc and 350 cc Bullet plus a special edition 500cc Competition Model.

