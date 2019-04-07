Street smart food is the motto of Honk’s new menu

Sameer Bawa By

Serving “Street smart food” is the motto at Honk. The food is inspired by the street side delicacies from China, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia and Burma. And the new menu that I tried recently is as diverse and exciting as the geography of Asia. Excellent Thai salads, innovative sushi rolls, drool inducing dumplings and a nice selection of mains gives the patrons a plethora of options to satiate even the strongest of pan Asian food cravings.

We started with Larb Gai, the Thai chicken salad. With a very fresh and clean flavour profile, it revved up our appetite even more and nicely prepped us up for the next course. The salad was followed by a combination of sushi rolls, the Kaibashira, Red dragon and Fire ball. All very unique and flavourful, we loved the amalgamation of different ingredients.

My pick was the Fire ball sushi with crab meat. Excellent preparation with really clean flavours and also very smartly presented. The Tuna pizza was next. An innovative preparation which seems to be #trending nowadays ! There are multiple occasions when you would see a Tuna pizza on all the tables, says Chef Paumuanlal Tangpua. While, I have tasted the Tuna Pizza at a couple of establishments in Delhi before, I really like how they do it at Honk.

Very balanced flavours, it can be a good snack to go with your “Sake” or beer. The dumpling selection that followed has my heart. The lobster dumplings, laksa crab and prawn dumplings, black pepper chicken dumplings and the butter garlic broccoli sesame dumplings were immaculately prepared by the Chef and absolutely brilliant. While we were quite full by now, in the main course we relished the Honk’s own Spicy prawns and some lamb in black pepper sauce with fried rice. The Wasabi cheesecake was the show stopper in the desserts. I loved the coconut and kaffir lime ice cream as well. Very comforting, the subtle kaffir lime aftertaste in a way acted as a palate cleanser.

Overall, we had a fabulous evening. Honk has a fully stocked bar with an elaborate wine list and nice selection of Sake. The service is very warm and efficient. One of those days when you have pan Asian on your mind and you are not lazy enough to drive to Aerocity, do give this place a shot. I promise that it would not be very difficult to indulge and lose all track of time.