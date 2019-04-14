Home The Sunday Standard

The final list for seven seats in Delhi may be out by Monday: Congress' PC Chacko 

According to a Congress leader, the party may finalise candidates for three remaining seats — East, South, and West Delhi — on Sunday. 

Published: 14th April 2019 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

The party says it is still open to an alliance with AAP. (File Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: AICC in-charge of Delhi unit PC Chacko held two rounds of meeting with former chief minister Sheila Dikshit on Saturday to discuss key issues for strategising campaign if the party has to go alone in the national capital for the Lok Sabha election.

“I met Sheilaji twice today. The meetings were convened in view of the elections. Discussions are going on to streamline and smooth coordination for election campaigning. Various committees for elections are to be set up,” Chacko said. “The final list for seven seats may be released in a day or two.” 

ALSO READ: Will fight alone in Delhi but willing to tie-up with AAP only in the national capital: Congress

After the Congress refused to stitch a pre-poll pact in Haryana, Punjab, and Goa, the AAP has announced to contest all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi on its own.  Chacko has blamed the AAP leaders for the failure of alliance talks. He said through a seat-sharing formula was agreed upon, the AAP started to bargain for seats in three other states of Haryana, Punjab, and Goa.

“There has been no communication on the alliance. As I have already said that they (AAP) had taken an impractical stand. We will finalise remaining candidates on tomorrow (Monday) as Congress president Rahul Gandhiji is in Karnataka. After which, we may release list of final seven on Sunday or Monday,” said Chacko, who was negotiating with AAP leader Sanjay Singh for a seat-sharing formula for elections in Delhi.

As talks for a coalition with the AAP failed, the Congress had finalised its candidates for four parliamentary constituencies in its Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on Thursday. The shortlisted nominees are Kapil Sibal (Chandni Chowk), Rajkumar Chouhan (Northwest Delhi), Ajay Maken (New Delhi) and Jai Prakash Agarwal (Northeast Delhi).

TAGS
PC Chacko Delhi Sheila Dikshit Congress Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 General elections 2019

