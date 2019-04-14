Home The Sunday Standard

Ramayana: The retelling of an unrelinquishable tale

The iconic presentation is back this year at Akshara Theatre as a retrospective has been performed over 2,000 times in India.

Published: 14th April 2019 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Catch the show today at Akshara Theatre, 11B, Baba Kharak Singh Marg

It’s an epic telling. Every time The Ramayana will be told, it will hold a sanctity synonymous with its honour. When the original one-woman version of late thespian Gopal Sharman’s The Ramayana was performed on Broadway, it left a legacy that couldn’t ever be replicated.

Yet, years later, even though the man who conceived it — Sharman — has passed on, his version of the story is being retold through his students who pay tribute every year to the man who created this acclaimed play. The iconic presentation is back this year at Akshara Theatre as a retrospective has been performed over 2,000 times in India. 

Sharman’s script was written to showcase Rama and Sita in the shadow of war and how uncertainty and violence impacted their relationship. This is a modern version, wherein Sita is not depicted as a meek and gullible woman who reconciles to her fate. She is what Sharman used to call a ‘thinking woman’ who puts up a brave front against Ravana. 

While the one-woman version performed on Broadway in New York, London’s West End, the Smithsonian Institution, United Nations Headquarters and more than 35 cities and towns in India, had senior artist and director Jalabala Vaidya at its helm, the present play has been taken over by the next generation of artists, two of who are the family’s protégés, namely Nisa Shetty and Dhruv Shetty.

Others include Vikalp Mudgal, Vidur Mohan, Vipul Yadav, RS Raghu, Vidya Partasarathy, Shobhit Balwani and others, not to mention Vaidya herself, who will perform the opening and closing acts of the play.

For the Akshara family, The Ramayana is not just a play that remains a bold narration of a popular story. It also serves as a happy memory of their beloved Sharman, who had the audacity at the time, in the 60s, to attempt the re-telling of a tale that no one dared to interpret. Well, he had no qualms because Sharman was always one to break rules, never to conform to them. 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramayana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp