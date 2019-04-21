Artists play with spring colours

Express features By

Changing seasons have always been a source of inspiration for artists across the varied creative platforms. And as this season bursts into bloom, the exhibition titled 'Days in Spring' has come up with a timely expose on the colours of spring, wrought by the hands of ten promising artists. Their work aptly captures the mood of the season through colour, optimism and joy.

With colour and form making a powerful backdrop to their work, there are components of floral bloom that dance against the clear spring blue of the sky. In other works, the branches of trees curve playfully across the canvas space. The artists participating in the exhibition are Amit Harit, Sukesan Kanka, Mahavir Verma, Yashwant Singh, Kishore Kumar, Rajshekhar, Deepti Gupta and Sandy Hansen.

Of special interest are the artworks of Amit Harit, who features an imaginative space where one experiences the unseen. Thus, spring is being unearthed from the inner depths, where it was hidden till recently. In the works of Deepti Gupta, the figurative form senses nature through earthy themes, wildlife, and dancing shapes.

While coming across the Rajshekhar Samanna creations, one realises the effect of the Gulbarga region, as his works reflect the environment of the region where he stays and works. With Sandra Hansen, the viewer is jerked by her unique take on bags which tell of the fallout of 21st century growing contamination.

Furthering the theme into the realm of colour, artist Sukesan Kanka includes the world of music, theatre, alongside animals and men, into an interesting symbiosis in art. The raw forms and earthy colours of Yashwant Singh are suffused with energy, while VB Harikrishnan turns to geometry, in the form of doors, windows, rooms, and houses to convey his artistic thoughts. Thus his trees bear houses as leaves and create a charming interplay of form and function in a novel makeover.Till May 12, 11 am to 7.30 pm at Ampas Art Gallery 374 Sultanpur, Pillar 11B, Mehrauli-Gurugram Road