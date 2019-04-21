Home The Sunday Standard

End of patience with AAP: Congress finalises seven names for Lok Sabha seats in Delhi

Sources say even though the possibility of formation of an alliance has been completely closed in Haryana, the AAP is still open to alliance in Delhi 

Published: 21st April 2019 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Former Chief Minister of Delhi Sheila Dikshit during the inauguration of the control room for the Lok Sabha elections at Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee DPCC in New Delhi on Saturday. (Naveen Kumar | EPS)

NEW DELHI:  Amidst uncertainty over alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Congress is likely to release the list of its candidates for seven parliamentary seats in the Delhi on Sunday. The list was finalised by party president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday.  

“The names have been given go-ahead by Rahulji today. The list may come on Sunday as PC Chacko is not in the city. He is coming back tomorrow after his arrival, it may be made public,” said a senior Congress leader. 

According to Congress leaders, the final list has the names of four former Delhi Congress presidents and five of them are former members of parliament except two—Rajesh Lilothia and Olympic medalist and wrestler Sushil Kumar.

Sushil is likely to be fielded from West Delhi, which has a significant Jat population. Earlier, this constituency was held by prominent Purvanchali face in Congress Mahabal Mishra.

Lilothia is being considered for Northwest Delhi. The former Delhi MLA is one of working presidents of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee.  Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit may be given Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha after she refused to contest from East Delhi as discussed by the party leadership earlier. 

If she is shifted to Chandni Chowk, former Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely may be asked to contest from East Delhi.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“Neither the list has come out nor I have been communicated officially about the development. As a dutiful Congress worker I will follow the direction of the party leadership. We keep doing work on the ground and remain ready to take up any challenge. I am prepared to contest,” said Lovely.  

Jai Prakash Agrawal and Ajay Maken are running for Northeast Delhi and New Delhi parliamentary constituency.  “If Mishra is dropped, then there will be no Purvanchali Congress candidate. Mishra may be given organizational responsibility. His name was in the list prepared by the screening committee, which was sent the Central leadership,” said an office bearer of the Congress.

If the list comes on Sunday, the Congress candidates will get two days to file their nomination as the process in Delhi ends on April 23. 

A party leader said Ramesh Kumar might get a ticket despite reports saying he may not get chance due to a conviction of brother Sajjan Kumar.

Sources say even though the possibility of formation of an alliance has been completely closed in Haryana, the AAP is still open to the alliance in Delhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PC Chacko AAP Congress alliance Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 India elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Colourful close to open campaign in Kerala; LDF, UDF and BJP come together
Imran Tahir celebrates a wicket with CSK teammates. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Who will reach the playoffs this season?
Gallery
The 15-man squad was largely as predicted by most pundits, with 36-year-old batsman Amla's form the biggest talking point ahead of the announcement. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC World Cup squads: Can Faf du Plessis' experienced men undo South Africa's 'chokers' tag? 
An elderly woman is helped near St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)
Multiple blasts kill over 200 in Sri Lankan churches, hotels
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp