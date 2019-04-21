Home The Sunday Standard

India to have 13 more cyber labs and DNA examination facilities

A total of 3,664 personnel, including 410 public prosecutors and judicial officers, were trained for the purpose.

NEW DELHI: More cyber forensic laboratories and DNA examination facilities will be opened countrywide to deal with the growing number of crimes against women, officials said on Saturday. 
As many as 13 new DNA testing facilities are being set up at forensic science laboratories of 13 states and Union Territories at a cost of Rs 131.09 crore. The facilities are being set up in Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura and Delhi. 

A senior Home Ministry official said cyber forensic laboratories and forensic training facilities are being set up in these states as part of the Rs 223.19-crore Cyber Crime Prevention Against Women and Children project. Officials added that Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Uttarakhand have already set up cyber forensic training laboratories.

A total of 3,664 personnel, including 410 public prosecutors and judicial officers, were trained for the purpose. The project is being implemented under the Nirbhaya Fund. An empowered committee of officers, headed by the Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD), apprises and recommends projects to be funded under the Nirbhaya Fund.    

Why the need for labs
According to the NCRB, 12,187 cyber crime cases were registered across India in 2016 in comparison to 11,331 in 2015.      There was a 20.5 per cent rise in cyber crime cases in 2015 over 2014 and 6.3 per cent increase in such cases in 2016 over 2015

