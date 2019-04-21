Home The Sunday Standard

Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra team up for Gwalior

Vetran actors Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra have teamed up for an upcoming social thriller titled Gwalior.

Veteran actors Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra have teamed up for an upcoming social thriller titled Gwalior. The film is being co-directed by Rajeev Barnwal and Jaspal Singh Sandhu. The team is presently shooting in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh after which they will head to Varanasi for the shoot. Speaking about his character, Sanjay Mishra said, “I play a middle-class man named Shambhu Nath Mishra. It’s also my father’s name, which makes me excited. I have always waited for an opportunity to work with Neena Gupta. She is my senior from the National School of Drama and I respect her a lot.” 

Neena, who was last seen in Amit Sharma’s blockbuster Badhaai Ho, said, “Gwalior has an interesting concept. It starts off as something and morphs into something else. My character, Manju Mishra, is a housewife whose husband is a retired teacher. A monetary problem arises in the family and the film is about how we resolve it.” 

Rajib Barnwal described Gwalior as a thriller and a drama. “The film is about an old man and his wife. We are exploring the old charm of the historical city of Gwalior. The house we are shooting in is 150 years old. We also have an upcoming schedule in Varanasi,” he said. 

Jaspal Singh Sandhu added, “The idea of this film came to Rajiv. We wrote the script together and decided to co-direct it. We had the casting in our mind from the start. It was easy to get the actors on board because they liked the script.”Gwalior is produced by J Studios and Next Level Productions in association with Lotpot Films. The film also stars Manav Vij and Sumit Gulati. 

