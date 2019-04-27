Home The Sunday Standard

AAP leader files complaint against PM Modi for exceeding Rs 70-lakh limit on Varanasi roadshow

Besides, Rs 5 lakh were spent on food, Rs 5 lakh on poll accessories, Rs 2 lakh each on social media campaign, sound system and stage, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader has claimed.

Published: 27th April 2019 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | EPS)

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Saturday filed a complaint with the Election Commission in Varanasi, stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in the city had exceeded the expense limit prescribed by the election body per candidate.

In his complaint, Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP, alleged that the BJP had spent Rs 1.27 crore on the roadshow, held prior to Modi’s filing of nomination papers in the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency. This, he argued, was in gross violation of EC guidelines, which restrict such expenses to Rs 70 lakh.



Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged all political parties to unite for strong action against Modi. “All parties should come together and seek strong action against blatant use of money against all norms. The EC should act strictly as per law without being cowed down by who is the person involved,” he tweeted.
In his complaint, Singh said that many leaders from the BJP’s NDA partners had reached Varanasi, the PM’s constituency, for the roadshow. Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray , and Janata Dal (U) president Nitish Kumar had private planes for the entire day—hiring them costs around Rs 2-3 lakh per hour. 

The expense on transporting more than 2,000 workers from different states to the city by train, as per Singh’s estimate, could be Rs 20 lakh. “I request the Election Commission to reject the nomination of Narendra Modi with immediate effect,” Singh stated.

